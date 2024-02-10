"Creep sniper attempt": Community reacts to man stalking Twitch streamer Russel and his girlfriend at the Iron Forge Gym

Twitch streamer Russel and his girlfriend, who goes by the online alias Luna "Moontastix," were at Mizkif and Knut's Iron Forge Gym in Austin when a stranger started disrupting them, trying to get Luna's attention. Various clips of their interaction have garnered much attention on social media, drawing sharp criticism from fans and viewers.

Many derided the random man for persistently trying to talk to Moontastix, even after she made it clear that she was not interested in him and that she had a boyfriend, and had called the stranger a stalker. Redditor noted that he did not seem like a gym person:

"The guy definitely knew who they were, 100p schizo viewer and stalker. The guy was so obviously not a gym person, creep sniper attempt."

Comment byu/Handheldpillow from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

While some disagreed whether the man was a viewer of the Twitch streamer Russel, others have agreed that his attire didn't belong in a gym.

Comment byu/Handheldpillow from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

The stranger had to be kicked out after a confrontation with Twitch streamer Russel and his girlfriend Moontastix

The Iron Forge Gym was showcased by the OTK co-founder and Norwegian bodybuilder earlier this year and has attracted several content creators who have done numerous IRL streams. Yesterday, a clip of ExtraEmily working out at the gym went viral, with fans praising her for the hard work she's been putting in.

However, today's incident wasn't happy, after a man kept pestering Twitch streamer Russel and Moonstatix about their relationship, to ask her out. Various clips of the incident have gone viral, with many in the streaming community calling out the stranger's behavior.

This clip, titled "Russel gets pressed," has over 100K views, wherein the stranger can be heard making comments asking about the streamer's relationship, initially in disbelief that they're a couple:

"You guys are lying to me."

When both the Twitch streamers called him out, the stranger claimed he was just introducing himself. But their interactions didn't end there.

In the clip above titled "Guy has a lot of energy," which has well over 50K views on Twitch at this point, Moontastix directly confronts the man, stating that he was making her feel uncomfortable.

"Your actions are making me feel uncomfortable"

Russel stood up to him, and the conversation turned a little heated with the streamer calling the stranger a "dumbf*ck":

"She just said that she is uncomfortable and you are still running your stupid ass f**king mouth."

The interaction only got worse when the man didn't leave for hours after being asked by the management, till another streamer and one of the trainers in the gym, Wake Wilder, had to personally see to it that the stranger was banned from the venue for life.

Here are some reactions from the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where the clips have garnered a lot of attention.

Comment byu/Travmang from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Travmang from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/skweeps from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/skweeps from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Handheldpillow from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Handheldpillow from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Stalking is quite a serious issue that online celebrities, especially women, face when they are out in public. Last year, live streamer Spoachie's stalking case in Taiwan caused a lot of controversy.