Cristiano Ronaldo is coming as a playable character in FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves fighting game

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to appear as a playable character in the upcoming fighting game FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves. The game, developed by SNK Corporation, will be released on PC and new-gen consoles on April 24, 2025.

On March 26, 2025, Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Instagram page and announced his part in the upcoming game via a short teaser clip.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be a playable character in FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves is the first new entry in the franchise in a whopping 26 years. Prior to this title's announcement, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, released in 1999, had been serving as the most recent installment in the series.

Interestingly, the new FATAL FURY game will continue the story of its predecessor. To make it even more eye-catching, the roster of characters now includes soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo, as revealed by his latest Instagram post:

"Big news to share with everyone today! I’m going to be a character in the new fighting game FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves! @fatalfury_pr Let’s have some fun on April 24th!"

Soon after the announcement regarding Ronaldo’s involvement, SNK Corporation released multiple gameplay trailers showcasing the character in action. The videos revealed that the voice of Ronaldo’s in-game character is VA Juan Felipe Sierra and not the soccer legend himself. The trailers also gave us a glimpse of his iconic victory pose, which may just be an emote or even a part of his special finishing move in the upcoming game.

As of this writing, you can pre-purchase the Special Edition of the game; however, the normal edition is not yet available. The roster of fighters consists of 22 playable characters, with 17 of them being a mix of familiar and new faces.

The remaining five will be part of the Season Pass 1 DLC. That said, it is currently unknown whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be a DLC character or not.

