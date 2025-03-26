Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Honor Among Thieves side quest

Honor Among Thieves is a side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows where Gennojo asks you to help him steal a valuable scroll from a heavily guarded estate. The quest becomes available after completing the Sake and Swords quest. It’s part of The League questline under Gennojo’s missions and is only available for Naoe.

This guide will walk you through each step, including how to retrieve the scroll, avoid guards, and handle the dialogue options with Gennojo.

Completing the Honor Among Thieves side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) Starting the quest

Travel to Yamashiro region (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Open the Objectives Board and go to The League section. Then, select Honor Among Thieves under Gennojo’s missions. The quest marker will lead you to the northwest corner of Kyoto in the Yamashiro region, near the Kubo Sama Old Residence. This spot is west of the Northern Kyoto Kakurega and Shokokuji Temple.

2) Find Gennojo

Talk to Gennojo to learn about the scroll (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you arrive at the marked location, you’ll find Gennojo waiting for you outside the Kubo Sama Old Residence. During the conversation, he’ll ask for your help in retrieving an important scroll from inside the estate. This will update your objective.

3) Retrieve the Scroll

Retrieve the scroll by eliminating the enemy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Kubo Sama Old Residence is heavily guarded, so a stealthy approach is the safest strategy.

Head to the northern side of the estate and look for a gate in the northwest corner. Climb the wall next to the gate and move across the wooden poles. Then, jump over the wall ahead, where you’ll spot two guards standing near a covered walkway on the left side of the main building.

Drop down to the walkway and crouch to avoid detection before moving quickly to the second door on the left — this is where the scroll is located. The correct scroll is titled A Map of Yamashiro.

After picking up the scroll, carefully exit the estate without alerting the guards. If you prefer a more aggressive approach, you can fight your way out, but it’s easier to avoid conflict by staying hidden.

4) Return to Gennojo

Take the scroll and return to Gennojo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you’ve secured the scroll, make your way back to Gennojo. When you speak with him, you’ll get two sets of dialogue options.

First set:

This is serious.

I’m keeping it, then. (Romance option)

Choosing the romance option will increase your favor with Gennojo but won’t affect the quest’s outcome.

Second set:

I’m all in.

I’m not making any promises.

These choices don’t affect the story, but selecting "I’m all in" shows a stronger commitment to Gennojo’s cause. After the conversation, you’ll receive 1000 XP, and unlock the next mission in Gennojo’s story, Stolen Hearts.

Approaching the estate stealthily is the easiest way to avoid a tough fight. Take out guards quietly if needed, but try to avoid direct confrontation. Also, choose the romance options during the conversation if you want to develop a closer connection with Gennojo.

Check out our other Assassin's Creed Shadows guides:

