Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete the Lords of Azuchi main quest

Lords of Azuchi is part of the series of main quests in Assassin's Creed Shadows. You can access the mission once you have completed the Lady of Whispers quest. Here, you'll travel through Azuchi castle and deal with Oda Nobunaga himself. This guide will walk you through each step to help you complete Lords of Azuchi smoothly.

Completing the Lords of Azuchi main quest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

1) Starting the quest

Oda's keep is at the Northern part of the Azuchi Castle

The quest begins at Oda’s Keep, located at the northern end of Azuchi Castle. The castle guards will not be hostile during this mission. Once you reach the keep, you’ll encounter Niwa Nagahide, which will trigger a cutscene and take Yasuke into a flashback.

This mission is exclusive to Yasuke, so if you’re playing as Naoe, the game will prompt you to switch characters.

2) Follow Ranmaru

After the flashback begins, you’ll regain control of Yasuke and need to follow Ranmaru. He will guide you through the castle keep. Eventually, Ranmaru will stop at a pair of ornate doors and instruct you to go inside.

Inside the room, you’ll meet Nobunaga and engage in a conversation. The dialogue will present you with options, such as commenting on the Jesuits or discussing samurai traditions. These choices will not affect the story, so you can select the responses that feel right for your version of Yasuke.

3) Shoot the targets

After the conversation with Nobunaga, you’ll find yourself at a shooting range armed with a Teppo. Your objective is to hit four of the five targets positioned at the far end of the range. If you run out of ammo, you can restock from a nearby crate. Just as you finish hitting the targets, a sudden ambush will interrupt the training.

4) Kill the shinobi ambushers

A group of six to seven shinobi will attack from a cloud of smoke. Luckily, there will be allied soldiers nearby who can distract them. Using the Teppo to attack from a distance is the best strategy here. If needed, switch to close combat to finish them off. Once all the ambushers are defeated, the situation will calm down.

5) Finishing the quest

Following the ambush, another cutscene will play where Nobunaga and his generals discuss their next strategy. You’ll have several dialogue options, such as suggesting an immediate attack, proposing a tactical maneuver, or advising patience and further study. Your choices here will not alter the story’s direction since Nobunaga will ultimately decide the course of action.

Completing Lords of Azuchi will reward you with 1,000 XP. Finishing this mission will also unlock five new investigation quests, each tied to one of the 11 masked samurai of the Shinbakufu. The newly unlocked quests include An Evening in Otsu, A Talk with a Lady, The Rengakai, A Voice in Anger, and Red Walls. These quests will increase Yasuke's trust as a loyal samurai under Oda Nobunaga.

