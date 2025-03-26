Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Butterfly Collector side quest

The Butterfly Collector is a side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows that involves searching for ten origami butterflies scattered around Osaka. Completing the quest will uncover a dark plot involving kidnapped children and eventually lead to the elimination of key targets.

That said, if you are playing as Naoe, you will need to change your character to Yasuke before starting the mission. This article will explain how to complete the quest step-by-step.

Completing the Butterfly Collector side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) Starting the quest

Switch to Yasuke before starting the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You can start The Butterfly Collector quest by hearing a rumor from an NPC (a vendor or someone you rescue during a random event). This will lead you to Katano, which is located west of Katano Castle in the Izumi Settsu region.

2) Meeting the gamekeeper

Talk to the gamekeeper to begin the search for the butterflies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you arrive in Katano, go to the area near the Katano Oil Trading post. There, you will meet the gamekeeper, a woman who has organized a game involving hidden origami butterflies. She will invite you to participate, explaining that the butterflies are hidden around West Osaka. Accepting her invitation will start the quest.

3) Where to find all ten origami butterflies

You need to look for similar butterflies across the province (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The butterflies are hidden around western Osaka, mostly on trees. Your observation ability will help you spot them more easily.

Purple Origami Butterfly: The purple butterfly is located in the northern part of Osaka, near the waterline, west of Nishinomaru Garden. It can be found on a tree next to a lantern.

Green Origami Butterfly: The green butterfly can be found in the back garden of a house in the eastern district of the village. You will need to climb onto the roof to spot it on the tree.

The green butterfly can be found in the back garden of a house in the eastern district of the village. You will need to climb onto the roof to spot it on the tree. White Origami Butterfly 1: The first white butterfly can be located toward the west of the green butterfly, near a bridge over the water. Collecting it will give you a note about a kidnapped child.

The first white butterfly can be located toward the west of the green butterfly, near a bridge over the water. Collecting it will give you a note about a kidnapped child. White Origami Butterfly 2: From the location of the first white butterfly, cross the bridge and head south along the waterline. When the path starts to curve southwest, look for a tree among the bushes. Here you can find the second white butterfly.

From the location of the first white butterfly, cross the bridge and head south along the waterline. When the path starts to curve southwest, look for a tree among the bushes. Here you can find the second white butterfly. White Origami Butterfly 3: The third white butterfly can be found on the northwestern edge of the village, north of the Temple of Osaka. It is on a tree along the path near the waterline.

The third white butterfly can be found on the northwestern edge of the village, north of the Temple of Osaka. It is on a tree along the path near the waterline. Yellow Origami Butterfly: The yellow butterfly is located east of the last white butterfly, among a group of unmarked buildings. It sits near the base of a tree.

The yellow butterfly is located east of the last white butterfly, among a group of unmarked buildings. It sits near the base of a tree. Red Origami Butterfly: The red butterfly is found on a tree just north of the Temple of Osaka. It is positioned along the main path circling the temple.

The red butterfly is found on a tree just north of the Temple of Osaka. It is positioned along the main path circling the temple. Blue Origami Butterfly: The blue butterfly is located southwest of the Temple of Osaka, next to a shrine near a Torii Gate. It can be seen on a tree at the corner of the path.

The blue butterfly is located southwest of the Temple of Osaka, next to a shrine near a Torii Gate. It can be seen on a tree at the corner of the path. Orange Origami Butterfly: The orange butterfly can be found south of the Temple of Osaka, sitting on a tree along the waterline.

The orange butterfly can be found south of the Temple of Osaka, sitting on a tree along the waterline. Pink Origami Butterfly: The pink butterfly is in the southwestern part of the village, near a stable close to a bridge heading south. It sits on a nearby tree.

After collecting all the butterflies, you will unlock a series of new quests involving a search for kidnapped children and rescuing them from the kidnappers.

4) Find the kidnapped children using the letters

Look for the children (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Shucho’s Letter

A note from the first white butterfly will lead you to a child near a horse in the Fisherman's District. After finding the child, you will encounter Shucho nearby, surrounded by guards. It is best to take out the guards before confronting Shucho, who has three health bars. After defeating her, you will be able to continue the quest.

Mucho’s Letter

Another note will lead you to the Kojo Ruins in the northwestern part of the village. You will find the child with Mucho nearby. Mucho is fast but has low health, making her an easier target. Once you defeat her, you can proceed.

Richo’s Letter

The final clue will direct you to a burnt well in the northeastern part of Osaka village. After finding the child, you will encounter Richo. Defeat her near a small cabin and follow the child back to her mother to complete this part of the quest.

5) Face Kacho

You have to eliminate Kacho (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After rescuing the three children, you will receive information about Kacho, the leader of the kidnapping ring. A paper merchant will reveal that Kacho can be found at Nishinomaru Garden, a hostile area.

To reach Kacho, find the entrance to Nishinomaru Garden, which is a gap in the wooden platform wall. Kacho is a tough opponent with quick attacks and little recovery time.

Focus on dodging her red and blue circle attacks and look for openings to counterattack. Once you defeat Kacho, the kidnapping ring will be dismantled.

6) Kill or spare the gamekeeper

You can either spare or eliminate the gamekeeper (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After defeating Kacho, return to the Gamekeeper in Katano. She will confess that she was forced into the kidnapping ring but has tried to redeem herself. You will then have the choice to either kill her or let her start a new life with a new name.

After completing The Butterfly Collector quest, you will receive Ebisu’s Gamble, a common bow that Yasuke can use in ranged combat. You will also earn the Butterfly of Benevolence trinket and amulet, both of which are rare and can enhance your character’s abilities. Additionally, you will gain 5,000 XP, along with 1 Mastery Point.

To summarize, use your observation ability to locate the butterflies more easily. When facing targets, eliminate the surrounding guards first to avoid being overwhelmed. Be patient when fighting Kacho and focus on reading her attack patterns.

