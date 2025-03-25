Isakiji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows is located in the Omi region and has two Lost Pages you can collect. The recommended player level to visit this location is 18, and the area is free from enemies. So, if you're farming for Knowledge Points and XP, traveling to this temple and finding the Lost Pages can be beneficial.

This article highlights the locations you need to go to find Isakiji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Isakiji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

While Isakiji Temple is safe, you must travel a great distance to reach it if you're still in the early game. The temple is located in the region of Omi on the eastern side of Lake Biwa. The nearest viewpoint location to this is Suzuka Foothills, in the temple's east.

As the temple area is filled with snow, finding the Lost Page using the Focus Mode can be pretty difficult. That said, obtaining all two pages will reward you with 500 XP and one Knowledge Point.

Here are the exact locations of all two Lost Pages of Isakiji Temple:

Lost Page #1

Location of the first Lost Page in IsakijiTemple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After entering Isakiji Temple, find the first page on top of the main temple building. Use Naoe's grappling to climb on to the roof and collect the Lost Page.

Lost Page #2

Location of the second Lost Page in Isakiji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The second page can be found towards the northwest side of the temple area. Proceed to the marked location on the image above and use the Focus Mode feature to pinpoint the page. Finally, collect the Lost Page, which can be found on a stone, to clear Isakiji Temple.

Also read: Assassin’s Creed Shadows Review

After you collect both Lost Pages, the game will immediately reward you with 500 XP and one Knowledge Point. Obtaining the latter is quite crucial, as it's the only way to increase the Knowledge Rank and unlock exceptional skills for Naoe and Yasuke.

While several other options are available for gaining Knowledge Points in AC Shadows, visiting tranquil Japanese temples and finding the Lost Pages can be a rapturous experience.

