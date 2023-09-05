CS: GO player sells world's most expensive Titan Holo sticker for $80,000

CS: GO is no stranger when it comes to making a profit. From weapon skins, stickers, and other items potentially costing thousands of dollars, the game has attracted countless traders and collectors alike. Having said that, a player recently sold a Titan Holo sticker for $80,000 and has taken the community by storm. The CS: GO trading business is known to all.

Players are constantly on the lookout for rare skins and items that can be used for some cash return against the many hours spent in-game. However, luck is paramount, and not everyone gets hold of the best.

A Titan Holo sticker sold for a record $80,000 by a CS: GO player

A Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player has shaken up the marketplace by selling a Titan Holo sticker for $80,000. Reportedly bought a few days prior for $50,000, they ended up making a huge profit with the deal.

Titan, an organization currently out of commission, naturally has their items at a high value, and this sticker stands as a testament. Since their items are no longer in circulation, they have always attracted collectors. However, it is not strange that another item has sold for a fortune in Valve's tactical shooter. In the recent past, a player with a little over thirty hours in the game had unlocked a knife skin worth $169,000.

Rare stickers have sold for a lot in the game's history. With iBUYPOWER holo stickers still valued at thousands of dollars, this game's marketplace has always kept traders on their toes. These stickers, especially the rare ones, are mainly collector's items and boost the value of your account.

CS: GO's diverse and, frankly, unique market is probably why the game still boasts one of the biggest playerbases to date. If you are lucky enough, you might get a profit out of the tactical shooter.