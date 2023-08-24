The CS:GO collector's community is in a great flurry as news of the world's #2 pattern M9 Bayonet Blue Gem has made it across Twitter. Featuring a 601 seed pattern, the newest Blue Gem has overtaken the previous, claiming the spot of not only the rarest but the best said variant of the Case Hardened M9 Bayonet skin.

Blue Gems are some of the most sought-after skins in CS:GO's collector's market. With a 601 pattern featuring a very low float, the majority of this new M9 Bayonet is covered in a dazzling blue coat, unlike its rusty golden counterparts. To know about this knife in detail, read below.

Bids for newly unboxed #2 pattern M9 Bayonet Blue Gem in CS:GO start from $90,000

The newly unboxed Blue Gem M9 Bayonet has been estimated to be worth around $90,000 (₹ 74,30,629.50). With bidding starting at such an incredible amount, the community is amazed at the lengths collectors would go to secure a skin like this for themselves.

This newly revered M9 Bayonet features a Paint Seed of 601 and a minimal wear float of 0.09799913316965, making it the #2 M9 Blue Gem in the CS:GO market and one of the rarest knives in the entire world. The 601 Case Hardened Seed's rarity arises solely because it features a 92% spotless blue finish on the blade, making it one of the cleanest renditions of the Blue Gem series.

While other variants of Blue Gem Case Hardened are also available, the maximum blue coverage provided by the 601 seed variant makes it one of the most sought-after skins in the market. Understandably, with a bid starting from $90,000, it is projected that the knife can be valued for much more if the owner decides to hold onto it and not resort to selling it.

