CS2: ESL Impact series to be suspended after Season 8 due to unsustainable model

The women's CS2 esports scene has been steadily growing over the past few years, with many teams gaining recognition and even making appearances in S-tier events. However, a recent announcement has left the community shocked, as the ESL Impact series, the biggest female CS2 competitive event since 2022, is coming to an end after Season 8. The sudden news has taken the community by surprise.

Everything you need to know about the recent CS2 ESL Impact League announcement

ESL has posted an official statement titled The Future of ESL Impact, confirming that the league will be suspended after Season 8. This latest season begins with the South American Division on October 9, 2025, and will conclude with the Stockholm Finals on November 30, 2025.

In their statement, the ESL officials shared that while the Impact series had achieved its mission of raising the profile of women's CS2 scene, it wasn't sustainable. They thanked the teams, players, and fans for all the support so far.

For those unaware, the ESL Impact League started in 2022 as an initiative to support and grow the female Counter-Strike competitive scene. In just over three years, it was able to attract hundreds of thousands of viewers and featured a total prize pool of over $1.2 million. The growth became noticeable as more and more all-women teams started forming each year, with teams like Imperial Fe even managing to compete in S-tier events.

Interestingly, Season 7 in particular recorded the best viewership since the league began. As such, this latest decision by ESL could potentially lead to the disbanding of many notable female teams and put the careers of many players at risk.

That's everything you need to know about the ESL announcement regarding the Impact series.