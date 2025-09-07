Who won CS2 BLAST Open Fall 2025?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 07, 2025 19:53 GMT
BLAST Open Fall 2025 has concluded (Image via BLAST Premier)

The CS2 BLAST Open Fall 2025 has concluded after producing many surprises. One of the biggest shocks of the tournament was G2 Esports reaching the finals of a high-tier event after months of disappointing results this year. They went against Team Vitality, who finally broke the curse of repeatedly losing in the semi-finals. For those wondering, G2 Esports won the BLAST Open Fall 2025.

On that note, here’s a recap of the CS2 BLAST Open Fall 2025 Grand Final.

G2 Esports are the CS2 BLAST Open Fall 2025 champions

The finals started in shocking fashion, as G2 dominated on Dust 2 to win the map by 13-3. Team Vitality then came back hard on the second map, with Zywoo completely stealing the show after getting 30 kills on just six deaths. This was one of his most dominant performances ever.

Gaining momentum, Vitality went on to clinch the third map, finding themselves just one win away from the trophy. However, G2 Esports did not give up easily, pushing the fourth map all the way to overtime and winning it. Eventually, they won the best-of-5 on Train and took home the crash prize of $150,000.

Here's the mapwise scoreline:

  • Dust 2: Team Vitality 3-13 G2 Esports
  • Mirage: Team Vitality 13-6 G2 Esports
  • Overpass: Team Vitality 13-6 G2 Esports
  • Inferno: Team Vitality 12-16 G2 Esports
  • Train: Team Vitality 6-13 G2 Esports
With this, G2 Esports proved that their new lineup has the potential to perform in crunch situations.

Here are the full results of the CS2 BLAST Open Fall 2025:

PlacePrizeTeam
1st$150,000G2 Esports
2nd$60,000Team Vitality
3rd$40,000MOUZ
4th$40,000 FURIA
5th$20,000 M80
6th$20,000 FaZe Clan
That covers the Open Fall 2025 results. The next CS2 BLAST event on the calendar is the Rivals Fall 2025, which kicks off on November 12, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
