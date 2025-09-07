Who won CS2 BLAST Open Fall 2025?

The CS2 BLAST Open Fall 2025 has concluded after producing many surprises. One of the biggest shocks of the tournament was G2 Esports reaching the finals of a high-tier event after months of disappointing results this year. They went against Team Vitality, who finally broke the curse of repeatedly losing in the semi-finals. For those wondering, G2 Esports won the BLAST Open Fall 2025.On that note, here’s a recap of the CS2 BLAST Open Fall 2025 Grand Final.G2 Esports are the CS2 BLAST Open Fall 2025 championsThe finals started in shocking fashion, as G2 dominated on Dust 2 to win the map by 13-3. Team Vitality then came back hard on the second map, with Zywoo completely stealing the show after getting 30 kills on just six deaths. This was one of his most dominant performances ever.Gaining momentum, Vitality went on to clinch the third map, finding themselves just one win away from the trophy. However, G2 Esports did not give up easily, pushing the fourth map all the way to overtime and winning it. Eventually, they won the best-of-5 on Train and took home the crash prize of $150,000.Also read: The entire ESL vs PGL controversy explainedHere's the mapwise scoreline:Dust 2: Team Vitality 3-13 G2 EsportsMirage: Team Vitality 13-6 G2 EsportsOverpass: Team Vitality 13-6 G2 EsportsInferno: Team Vitality 12-16 G2 EsportsTrain: Team Vitality 6-13 G2 EsportsWith this, G2 Esports proved that their new lineup has the potential to perform in crunch situations.Here are the full results of the CS2 BLAST Open Fall 2025:PlacePrizeTeam1st$150,000G2 Esports2nd$60,000Team Vitality3rd$40,000MOUZ4th$40,000 FURIA 5th$20,000 M80 6th$20,000 FaZe Clan That covers the Open Fall 2025 results. The next CS2 BLAST event on the calendar is the Rivals Fall 2025, which kicks off on November 12, 2025.Read more articles here:CS2 patch notes (September 4, 2025): Misc updates, bug fixes, map changes, and moreValve is reportedly remaking Cache for CS2Trade Protected Items in CS2 explainedESL announces first-ever Counter-Strike 2 IEM Krakow for 2026CS2 skins market surpasses $5 billion cap