Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Little Hope update - Free new-gen release, quality-of-life changes, and more

Tremendous news for fans of the first two Dark Pictures Anthology titles, Man of Medan and Little Hope, arrived earlier today. Both games have now received a huge update as well as their release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. New-gen console users who already owned the previous release will receive them for free, alongside enhanced visuals and much more.

Both Man of Medan and Little Hope have received these latest updates, and besides enhanced visuals on the newer consoles, there are quality-of-life changes arriving as well for free, and all versions of these two entries into the franchise will receive these updates.

Dark Pictures Anthology's Man of Medan and Little Hope have received a major update

Man of Medan and Little Hope is a part of The Dark Pictures Anthology series, developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco. Unfortunately, House of Ashes has not received any update or changes yet.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users who have purchased Man of Medan and Little Hope can download the newest version for free on their PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S, as of writing this article. It’s also worth noting that if you own the game on a physical disk, you’ll have to have the disk in your console in order to play the Digital Enhanced versions.

The current-gen versions of these games have received major digital enhancements, but all versions of Man of Medan and Little Hope will feature changes and improvements.

Quality-of-life enhancements for Dark Pictures Anthology

New difficulty settings and QTE warnings

Improved UI and interactions

Updated bearing art and event triggers

Increased walking speeds

More accessibility options all around

Man of Medan received a new chapter - Flooded

Man of Medan now has a new chapter called “Flooded”, which will introduce brand new gameplay as well as new deaths to the climactic ending of the game. Fans of the series can also expect another game this year, The Devil In Me.

The Dark Pictures Anthology was originally scheduled to be an eight-part series. The upcoming title, The Devil In Me, is slated to end the first season of this game’s story. There were also five titles registered in Europe in 2022 for The Dark Pictures Anthology, which perhaps hints that even more content from this series is coming in the future.

For now, players have enhanced versions of the games to look forward to, which have officially launched today. Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S fans can pick these up for free, if they already own the original releases.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far