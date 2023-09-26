Days after IShowSpeed called a viewer's teacher b*tch on camera, fan pulls fire alarm on YouTube livestream

Darren "IShowSpeed" is going viral yet again after a clip from his most recent livestream caught the eye of many online. In it, a viewer can be seen FaceTiming the YouTube streamer while pulling the fire alarm for clout amid protests from Darren, who could not believe the fan would do that on camera. This comes days after the streamer cursed at a fan's school teacher while trying a prank.

The 18-year-old streamer has become one of the most popular content creators on YouTube due to his chaotic and highly energetic broadcasts where he does a variety of things ranging from FaceTiming fans to playing video games. Recently, clips from his online interactions with fans have been going viral for the wrong reasons, with the latest one featuring a viewer triggering a fire alarm to impress the streamer.

"What the f*ck is wrong with you, dude.": IShowSpeed could not believe a fan would pull the fire alarm at their school

As the winner of the Variety Streamer of the Year award at this year's Streamys, IShowSpeed has naturally seen a meteoric rise to fame in the last couple of years and attracts tens of thousands of regular viewers who tune in to watch his daily streams.

The streamer has been FaceTiming fans for content recently, and viewers might remember the disastrous prank that he tried to play on a viewer's teacher a few days ago that ended with the fan almost getting suspended from school. It appears that a new incident occurred on his most recent stream, where a fan told the streamer that he was willing to pull the fire alarm at his school.

In the clip, which has gone viral on social media, the viewer tells IShowSpeed

"Yo bro, I am going to pull the fire alarm for you."

The streamer asked the fan to chill and looked quite surprised to hear the fire alarm going off seconds later. IShowSpeed could not believe what had happened and asked his audience:

"No! Did he just pull the f*cking fire alarm?!? What the f*ck is wrong with you dude."

Fans react to the clip

With the clip going viral on social media, many people have been criticizing the actions done by the streamer's fan, some even calling him out for being a bad influence and bringing up his past antics. Here are a couple of general reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Social media reactions to the clip (Image via X)

In all fairness, the streamer's pranks have gone a little out of hand lately. In the same live stream, IShowSpeed could be seen asking fans to disrupt their classes and scream loudly at the teachers for content. However, readers should note that he was not at all happy with the fan pulling the fire alarm.