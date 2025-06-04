Deltarune climbs to #1 on Steam global charts in less than a day since launch

The complete experience of Deltarune is finally here, and fans seem to be loving every moment of it. In less than 24 hours, the game has climbed to the number one spot on the Steam global charts, beating some of the biggest titles released in recent times. This milestone proves once again how powerful the indie gaming scene has become in 2025.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Deltarune’s full release.
Deltarune surpasses every title on the Steam sales chart in a day
For those who don't know, Deltarune is the next big adventure from Undertale (released in 2015) creator Toby Fox, and it continues in the same universe. It isn’t a direct sequel to Undertale, but rather a parallel story with familiar characters and completely new situations. The game still promises to be equally quirky and fun as the 2015 title, thanks to its improved turn-based gameplay mechanics.
The first and second chapters of Deltarune were released for free back in 2018 and 2021, respectively, and were received quite positively by fans. Now, all four chapters of the game are finally out after years of anticipation. The full title can be played on major platforms such as PC, Nintendo Switch 1 and Switch 2, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Surprisingly, it hasn't been released on Xbox this time.
Priced at just $24.99, the game has already crossed 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, a feat achieved by only a few indie games in recent years. At this rate, the new game by Toby Fox is shaping up to be as successful as Undertale, but only time will tell. What's even more exciting is that the official website confirms that more chapters are on the way, and they will be completely free of cost.
If you are interested, you can purchase the game here:
- PC: Available on Steam
- PlayStation 4/5: Available on PS Store
- Nintendo Switch 1/2: Available on Nintendo eStore
That's everything you need to know about the successful launch of Deltarune on Steam. For now, there's no official announcement regarding a potential Xbox release.
