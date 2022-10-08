Destiny 2 god roll weapons and high-stat armor can be bought from Xur right now (October 7-11) 

Three days after the weekly reset on October 4, it is time for Destiny 2's Agent of the Nine to appear with his special inventory. Be it Exotics or Legendaries, Xur always got the goods for Guardians.

There have been times when players have been able to build their loadouts solely around Xur's offering, making him one of the most important vendors in the game.

This week, the Agent of the Nine can be found located in the Hangar area of the Tower. By spawning in the Courtyard, anyone can start heading via the stairs to their left, until they come across the Hangar. From there, players will need to head to their left and look for Xur on top of the yellow stairs.

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and rely on the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 7 (October 7-11)

In the seventh week of Season of Plunder, the number of gears didn't change for Xur. However, in terms of quality, it is a different story. To start, his Exotic wares involve a total of six gears, with four being random and two being fixed. This week's random gears are as follows:

Two-Tailed Fox Void Rocket Launcher.

Contraverse Hold for Warlocks.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence for Titans.

Wormhusk Crown for Warlocks.

Among these, the Two-Tailed Fox is worth every Legendary Shard, as it works very well with Void 3.0. Warlocks can pick up the Contraverse Hold, with only the stats being the downside. Regardless of the stats, it is a great starter for beginner players.

Contraverse Hold (Image via Destiny 2)

The Wormhusk Crown is being sold with balanced stats shared between Mobility, Resilience, Intellect, and Strength. On another page, the Hawkmoon Hand Cannon consists of Opening Shot and Hammer Forged Rifling, making it a deadly combination in PvP.

Hawkmoon Exotic Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

Random Exotic weapons and armor can be bought in exchange for 29 and 23 Legendary Shards respectively. Fixed Exotics such as the Hawkmoon require one Exotic Cipher, one Ascendant Shard, 200 Legendary Shards, and 125,000 Glimmer.

In the Legendary section, Xur is selling a Seventh Seraph CQC Shotgun with a decent perk combination for PvE, which includes:

Full Choke and Smoothbore in the first column.

Assault Mag and Tactical Mag are in the second column.

Slideshot in the third column.

Vorpal Weapon in the last column.

Seventh Seraph Shotgun (Image via Destiny 2)

The Escape Velocity 900 RPM Submachine Gun is for sale as well, with perks this week being Accurized Rounds, Threat Detector, and Range Masterwork. The last column also comes with Osmosis, making it useful in both PvP and PvE.

Titan leg armor (Image via Destiny 2)

In terms of armor, Hunters can pick up the Legendary chestpiece with 18 Recovery and 24 Intellect. Titans, however, can go for the leg armor with 24 Mobility.

