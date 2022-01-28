Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.4.0.4 now grants more Dares of Eternity Reputation XP  

Dares of Eternity is the latest six-player seasonal activity in Destiny 2 that requires players to go through different enemy forces. It is part of the 30th Anniversary event from December, which is free to all players. However, there is also a pack that players can buy to access the exclusive dungeon for added gears.

The exotic Rocket Launcher, Gjallarhorn, is bound to the dungeon and players can get the Forerunner exotic Sidearm for free. In addition, the catalyst of this weapon can be obtained by reaching the maximum Reputation rank on Xur within the Eternity.

However, a problem arose when players got to see the XP gain after each Dares run. With the latest Hotfix 3.4.0.4, each Dares run is expected to give more Reputation XP on Xur, which in turn makes the Forerunner catalyst easier to get.

Dares of Eternity Reputation gain increased along with other fixes in Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.4.0.4

Dares of Eternity is known to be quite lengthy, due to having two normal and one final boss encounter. Players can even come across an additional encounter known as the Lightning Round, which takes up even more time for the same amount of XP.

However, there are a few tricks that can make each encounter faster and easier. For example, players can launch themselves from the first jump pad while looking the other way. This guarantees them the Starhorse's Favor, which provides infinite Heavy ammo for the rest of the encounter.

But each run was proving too much for a single rank-up in Xur's Reputation. Since the catalyst unlocks at rank 16, players felt the Dares of Eternity to have a ridiculous amount of grind.

The latest Hotfix 3.4.0.4 that got released recently on January 27, 2022, fixed the issue of players getting less Reputation XP from the Dares activity. Everyone can now expect more rankings from each run, which will take them closer to getting the Forerunner catalyst.

Other fixes include:

Issue of Hand Cannons having empty magazines after spawning in an activity.

Frontal Assault buff wasn't getting added on the player after a successful charged melee kill.

Destiny 2 Dares of Eternity and Grasp of Avarice is scheduled to stay even after The Witch Queen arrives on February 22, 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish