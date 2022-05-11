Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.3 patch notes: Guardian Games will now grant Deepsight progression

Destiny 2 enters its twelfth week in Season 16 as Guardian Games, and several other activities are scheduled for everyone. The Iron Banner returns for one last time before its rework in the upcoming Season 17, alongside the Birthplace of the Vile Nightfall as part of the Nightfall and Guardian Games playlist activity.

Typically, the company has updated the game with fixes that might affect players in the future. While most of these fixes in Hotfix 4.0.1.3 are not game-changing, they still affect the sandbox, drop rates, and abilities.

The ongoing week is also the last chance for everyone to turn in their Iron Tokens in Season 16.

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen Week 12 Hotfix 4.0.1.3 (May 10)

While implementing one of the most significant annual events of the year, Bungie has faced some issues regarding the drop rates of new weapons. The Title SMG did not drop as intended by the company, which was fixed later on. Users can now farm for the god roll simply by depositing medals.

The patch notes for 4.0.1.3 in detail are as follows:

1) Activities

Guardian Games 2022 armor pieces (Image via Bungie)

Guardian Games playlist activities now grant progression towards Deepsight weapons and levels.

The Title SMH will now drop from Medallion turn-ins. The higher the Medallion, the higher the drop chance. The drop rate has been turned to correct the issue.

Guardian Games playbook has been disabled from Eva Levanted after an unintentional interaction with platform carts.

2) Abilities

The Glacial Quake ability (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue that prevented players from successfully charging Nova Pulse just after casting Nova Warp Super ability.

Fixed an issue where charging a Nova Pulse with low Super energy would not consistently complete the attack.

Fixed an issue where interaction between Shiver Strike and Glacial Quake could allow players to generate infinite Stasis crystals if combined with the Howl of the Storm Aspect.

Developer note:

"Shiver Strike will now cost the player's full melee charge immediately on activation. We understand that this is a slight nerf for the time being and plan to make additional adjustments in the future to address its potency."

3) Ghost Shells

Fixed an issue where the Fettered Shell was not properly taking shaders.

'Radioactive Green' is a very fashionable color, though.

4) Rewards

The Dark Telemetry emblem now supports the raid metric category.

Destiny 2 Season 17 is approximately two weeks away, with additional details expected in tonight's TWAB (This Week at Bungie).

