Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.5.2 full patch notes: Bonus progress on alternate characters, Solstice fixes and more

Destiny 2 Solstice has been live for quite some time now, and players have been grinding every day for high-stat armor.

The recent rework allows players to tweak their stats down to the last detail, granting anyone access to triple-100 stats. This can be done by earning Kindling through the completion of event challenges.

In the first couple of weeks, players struggled to finish the armor upgrades on all three characters due to the amount of grind this year. They needed to complete over 25 event challenges on all three characters. However, it seems that Bungie has put that struggle to rest with the newest Hotfix.

To summarize, progress accelerators have been enabled among the players, granting double and triple progression in the second the third character.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.5.2 fixes Solstice issues and progressions (August 2)

Aside from earning Kindlings through various means within event challenges, players can also use an exploit to gain high-stat armor on their alternate accounts.

Any Guardian with a fully upgraded character needs to switch on one of their alts, pick up Solstice armor from Eva, transfer it to the upgraded character and upgrade that piece via Silver Ash.

Since there has been no mention of this exploit in the recent Hotfix, it seems players can still utilize this to their advantage, with Solstice leaving in six days.

1) Solstice 2022

Fixed an issue where players couldn't unlock the appearance of the Solstice armor sets to transmog.

Fixed an issue where players couldn't reobtain armor from Eva Levante (Space Grandma) if armor has been dismantled after completing the step where players need to speak with her, post-equipping.

Fixed an issue where players weren't receiving the Seashore Pack at the Eververse store.

Players can now grab their loot from Cryptarch.

2) Investment

Progress accelerators are now in place for players completing Solstice Event Challenges on second and third classes (Titan, Warlock and Hunter for any new players).

Partially fixed, progress accelerator missing on Hand Cannon challenge for Titans.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to progress second and third character armor sets after fully upgrading their primary Guardian's armor.

Destiny 2 players are still unable to access text chat inside the game due to the game-breaking exploit from trolls. With the recent weekly reset, the community is taking another step towards a new season.

