Destiny 2 hotfix 6.2.5.1 full patch notes: Mindbender's Ambition fix, Festival triumphs, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has just entered its tenth weekly reset, as players from all over the world will gain access to more Festival activities. It seems the ongoing hotfix has brought in a fix for Mindbneder's Ambition Shotgun, alongside multiple patches on Festival Event Cards and triumphs.

The overall file size of the update is 133 MB on PC, which needs to be updated to enter the game after the weekly reset. In the hotfix, Bungie addressed most of the issues from last week, as a few problems such as Lord of Wolves and the Haunted Sector's extended timer still linger.

Destiny 2 full patch notes for 6.2.5.1 hotfix and every adjustment made with the weekly reset (October 25)

1) Activities

CRUCIBLE

Destiny 2 Eruption in Iron Banner (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where Iron Banner: Eruption was awarding Crucible medals instead of Iron Banner medals.

SEASONAL

Relics in HELM (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where players were prevented from placing Ships of the Shipstealer relics in the H.E.L.M.

Fixed an issue where the week-seven Seasonal Challenge "Shaper II" was significantly harder to achieve than other Challenges that are required in order to gain Repute.

RAIDS AND DUNGEONS

Masked Mayhem triumph (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where players sometimes didn’t teleport to the reward location after completing the final encounter.

Fixed an issue where certain raids and dungeons were not progressing the Masked Mayhem Triumph for gilding the Ghost Writer Seal.

2) Gameplay and Investments

Mindbender's Ambition Shotgun (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where Enhanced Repulsor Brace was not stronger than the base perk.

Fixed an issue where Mindbender's Ambition (Adept) wasn't dropping with two perks in the left trait column.

Fixed an issue where the scope for Arbalest’s Electromagnetic Execution ornament would flicker under some circumstances.

Reduced the number of Headless Ones needed to be defeated in Haunted Lost Sectors for the One of Many Triumph.

Eververse

Manse Macabre Exotic Ship (Image via Bungie)

Manse Macabre ship preview is now brighter.

3) Festival of the Lost Event Card

Festival of the Lost Event Card (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where the purchase button tooltip on the Event Card upgrade dialog was missing ticket expiration text.

Fixed an issue where the image and instant reward icon of the Bold Chapalu Sparrow on the Event Card upgrade dialog were using incorrect dyes.

Fixed an issue where the Automatic Transmission Event Card challenge was rewarding the Mechabre Sniper Rifle instead of the BrayTech Werewolf Auto Rifle.

