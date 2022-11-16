Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.4 full patch notes: Seasonal seal, weekly reset, and more 

Destiny 2's recent weekly reset brought some minor changes to the seasonal triumph listing. Bungie's current implementation has been slightly shorter than its other recent entries. Since the company has resolved the ongoing issue with Telesto, it is time to look at more recurring problems regarding seasons.

Some players were blocked from obtaining the Scallywag seal in Season of Plunder due to the Semaphore Signals triumph. To fix it, Bungie removed the triumph from the list, reducing the number of current objectives required to earn it. Those who have the quest finished must progress it via other characters in the game.

Bungie's recent Destiny 2 Hotfix implemented a fix on the seasonal Scallywag seal

1) Activities

I) SEASONAL

Semaphore Signals triumph available for triumph score (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where players were not able to acquire Scallywag Seal due to being blocked by the Semaphore Signals Triumph. The Semaphore Signals Triumph is no longer needed for Scallywag Seal.

Players can still unlock the Semaphore Signals Triumph for Triumph score and hear that sweet, sweet narrative radio content by proceeding on their Sails of the Shipstealer quest.

If players have a character that has finished the quest but are blocked by this issue, they must progress on characters that have not yet finished the quest.

For maximum efficiency in unlocking radio content, we don't advise progressing on this quest on multiple characters.

Beware: Only one radio entry can be played per visit to Eliksni Quarter. If players have made significant progress through the Sails of the Shipstealer quest, such that they have multiple radio entries available, they will need to go to orbit and return to the Eliksni Quarter between each radio usage.

Dialogues in Ketchcrash and Expedition will now respect a character's progress through the Seasonal narrative and play contextually appropriate lines.

Players need to restart their game instance to get the new reset content in the latest week of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

What's new in the Destiny 2 weekly reset?

Iron Banner vendor this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (Image via Bungie)

With the reset on November 15, Bungie brought in the Iron Banner for the last time in Season 18. Weapons, including Riiswalker and Forge's Pledge, will be taken out of the loot pool, giving everyone a week to farm for them.

Momentum Control will also be the center of attraction for most players, as the game mode allows quick kills for challenge completions.

