Destiny 2 weekly reset (November 15 to 22): Iron Banner returns, Momentum Control, The Glassway Nightfall, and more

With the arrival of another weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, Bungie and the player community are preparing for the next season. Various leaks and data mines have provided information about the theme for Season 19, alongside a potential epilog to the ongoing chapter in the Eliksni Quarter.

Based on official announcements from Bungie, it's already known that next week will mark the final Iron Banner of Season 18. Players are recommended to obtain the weapons that will be going away next season, alongside filling in the holes for any pinnacle gear.

The following article will summarize all of the upcoming content arriving next week for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset in Season of Plunder (November 15 to 22)

1) The Glassway Nightfall

Since all Nightfall Strikes are already in the rotation, players will be getting back to The Glassway next week in the pool. This is the only Strike with Void burn in it, as players will also be facing Barrier and Overload Champions alongside Arc and Solar enemies.

Glassway is considered one of the most challenging missions in the game, along with Lightblade, Corrupted, and Proving Grounds. Storm Grenades will still be effective despite the Void burn, considering that players can stun Overload Champions and shut down Arc shields.

DFA Hand Cannon is expected to be in the loot pool alongside the standard Adept version of the Grandmaster difficulty after platinum completion.

2) Iron Banner returns

Starting next week, the primary objective for players will be to pick up a god roll each for Riiswalker and Forge's Pledge. These two gears will be removed from the pool, as new weapons are expected to replace them in Season 19. Every player will have a week to obtain and gild the Iron Lord seal before the next season.

The featured game mode will be Eruption, where everyone needs to stack kill streaks and gain bonus regeneration for their abilities and supers. While many players are fairly content with the current game mode, others within the community feel that the Iron Banner should stick around more than twice per season.

As of now, no new Iron Banner weapons for Season 19 has been announced.

3) Momentum Control

Momentum Control will allow players to complete their weapon level-ups and catalysts, which involve multiple challenges for this season. In this game mode, the weapon damage of players increases significantly, leading to quick kills and faster respawns.

Each Momentum Control match lasts eight minutes and the first team to reach 200 points will emerge victorious. Some fundamental challenges include levelling up seasonal weapons alongside defeating players with Arc and Stasis damage. The damage boost in the Momentum Control mode should make things easier for players.

4) Pinnacle rotators

The Deep Stone Crypt and Shattered Throne will be the featured Raid and Dungeon of next week for pinnacle weapons. Naturally, the pinnacle gear will drop after completing the final checkpoint of both activities.

Players can load Tanik's checkpoint multiple times in Deep Stone Crypt to farm the Eyes of Tomorrow Exotic Rocket Launcher.

