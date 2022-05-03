Destiny 2 maintenance and downtime for Hotfix 4.0.1.2 (May 3): Guardian Games, Nova Warp, and Antaeus Ward changes

Guardian Games is all set to be underway in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 11. The event will last for three weeks, as Season 17 will begin on May 24. Players will have a chance to showcase what they can come up with in the new Void subclass, as all three classes will compete against each other to be crowned.

However, similar to other resets in the game, Bungie will be taking down the official servers before the May 3 reset goes live. The servers will be down for a short 15 minutes, which will help the company put out the latest hotfix version, 4.0.1.2. This update will bring in a few quality-of-life changes and fixes.

Downtime and maintenance schedule for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 11 (May 3)

The upcoming Hotfix version of 4.0.1.2 will feature new changes and stability fixes while tweaking some exotics and skills. While the patch itself is not huge compared to previous updates released after The Witch Queen, it does give Nova Warp mains a run for their money.

Destiny Overview @DestinyOverview Maintenance Schedule for Hotfix 4.0.1.2 releasing on May 3.



Destiny 2 will be offline for 15 minutes before the weekly reset. Maintenance Schedule for Hotfix 4.0.1.2 releasing on May 3.Destiny 2 will be offline for 15 minutes before the weekly reset. https://t.co/Hqvia23hxe

Some of the released patch notes that are coming in version 4.0.1.2 are as follows:

Fixed an issue where attempting to cast a Nova Pulse right after entering the Nova Warp form caused the former cast to fail.

Fixed an issue where casting Nova Pulse with low super energy for Nova Warp was causing players to be removed from their super ability before anyone could deal ability damage.

Fixed an issue where Antaeus Wards were not changing its glow color based on the equipped subclass on Titans.

Fixed an issue where weapons and UI elements were not loading after entering the mindscape in PsiOps Battlegrounds.

With the upcoming weekly reset, players will be getting bonus Trials ranks after completing each match over the weekend. Momentum Control will also be on for the entire week, giving players a chance to complete the Heir Apparent catalyst inside PvP.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).



More info: Tomorrow (May 3) at 9 AM PDT (1600 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 4.0.1.2.Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Tomorrow (May 3) at 9 AM PDT (1600 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 4.0.1.2. Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC). More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

The downtime for Destiny 2 servers in all major regions are as follows:

India: 10:15 PM to 10:30 PM.

UK: 5:45 PM to 6:00 PM.

Chine: 12:45 AM to 1:00 AM. (May 4)

Australia: 2:45 AM to 3:00 AM (May 4)

Destiny 2 Season 17 is all set to release on May 24 after the end of Guardian Games 2022.

