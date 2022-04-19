Destiny 2 maintenance and downtime: When will the servers be back up? (April 19)

Another weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season 16 is upon us, as Bungie gets ready to deploy new items such as Master Vow and a few hotfixes.

With the mid-season period running at full pace, players will have seasonal challenges for one more week, as April 26 will conclude Season of the Risen and its seasonal challenges.

However, with the weekly reset on week 9, Bungie will be taking down their official servers to update the game to 4.0.1.

The company hasn't reflected much in terms of the overall depth of each patch note. Nevertheless, there is still a lot to see for those who care about Vow, Trials, and Wellspring.

Upcoming content in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The following article will break down the time zone for the server uptime and downtime before the Destiny 2 weekly reset on April 19 goes live.

All downtime and uptime in major regions of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen weekly reset (April 19)

The ninth week of Season 16 consists of six seasonal challenges: weapon calibration, flawless Legend PsiOps, Master Vox Obscura, and more. While Grandmasters have been the center of attraction for the last couple of weeks, Guardians will look to hit 1580 to take a chance at the Master Vow raid.

Before all of this comes into play, Bungie will be taking down its official servers to prepare for the deployment of version 4.0.1. The maintenance itself will begin from 9 AM PDT, which will continue until an hour after the weekly reset, at 11 AM PDT.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Players will be removed from activities at 9:30 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).



More info: Tomorrow (April 19) at 9 AM PDT (1600 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 6.0.1.Players will be removed from activities at 9:30 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Tomorrow (April 19) at 9 AM PDT (1600 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 6.0.1. Players will be removed from activities at 9:30 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC). More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

Players will be removed from all activities at 9:30 AM PDT (1645 UTC) until the weekly reset arrives at 10 AM (1700 UTC). Typically, any third-party applications such as Destiny Item Manager (DIM), Companion App, and the official website will be inaccessible.

The maintenance downtimes for all the major regions on April 19 are as follows:

India: 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM (April 19)

China: 12:30 AM to 1:00 AM (April 20)

Australia: 2:30 AM to 3:00 AM (April 20)

UK: 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM (April 19)

Destiny Overview @DestinyOverview Maintenance Schedule for Update 4.0.1 releasing on Tuesday, April 19.



Destiny 2 will be offline for 15 minutes before the weekly reset. Maintenance Schedule for Update 4.0.1 releasing on Tuesday, April 19.Destiny 2 will be offline for 15 minutes before the weekly reset. https://t.co/rUsyEASiEo

Players will be able to access the Master variant in Vow of the Disciple as soon as the reset goes live. Trials of Osiris is also expected to host the Zone Capture labs this coming weekend, where everyone can now receive the rewards after the Flawless card.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar