Destiny 2 players criticize Bungie for making the community event a grind fest

The Season of Plunder epilogue acts as a small community event for Destiny 2, as Bungie plans to end the ongoing season with a quest and cutscene. The event starts with the Tower asking each player to run around and complete the same daily activities for a unique currency. It is safe to say that players are not happy with this approach.

Destiny 2 Season 18 was recently criticized for being a snore-fest. In addition, the Festival of the Lost and Bungie's decisions regarding some sandbox changes haven't been well-received by most of the community. However, adding many milestones tied to the same activities has only made matters worse.

Players are not happy with Bungie's same old approach at Destiny 2 events (Season of Plunder)

In short, players must complete activities around the system to collect Captain's Coins. These exceptional currencies must be deposited in the Tower's newly added deposit chest. There are seven total milestones, all containing different rewards and changes to the Eliksni Quarters.

Forcer @Forcer93803883 I’ll participate in the Destiny 2 Community event when we can donate planet materials I’ll participate in the Destiny 2 Community event when we can donate planet materials https://t.co/5gfq7sDavN

The only problem here seems to lie in the method players must use to obtain the event currency. Although Bungie added new objectives for everyone, the errand is more or less the same, with little to no interaction with the Eliksni Quarter itself.

This has upset many community members, claiming they would much rather have something entirely different based on Quarters than run around and grind the Lost Sector for hours.

Benj @Benjjjyy I can safely say my contribution to the Destiny 2 community event will be non-existent



Godspeed to those who try I can safely say my contribution to the Destiny 2 community event will be non-existentGodspeed to those who try

While some Destiny 2 players will still contribute to the community milestone, others couldn't care less. Since each objective will be player-driven, anyone uninterested can jump in the latter part of the season to only pick up the rewards after completion.

Similar to the Festival of the Lost, the initial stages were bugged with the new emblem, as players weren't getting Captain's Coins after completing playlist activities such as Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit. However, it seems that the issue has now been fixed.

GL Ape @RTheosyion

I LOVE FARMING HUNDREDS OF LOST SECTORS @Benjjjyy I LOVE FARMING HUNDREDS OF LOST SECTORSI LOVE FARMING HUNDREDS OF LOST SECTORS @Benjjjyy I LOVE FARMING HUNDREDS OF LOST SECTORS I LOVE FARMING HUNDREDS OF LOST SECTORS https://t.co/B9xgW67zkk

Fitzy @HeyFitzy @PaulTassi So what I'm hearing is, just do your 2,400 coins for the Ghost this week, and take a breather until December 6. @PaulTassi So what I'm hearing is, just do your 2,400 coins for the Ghost this week, and take a breather until December 6.

kevindragon213 @kevindragon214 Destiny 2’s “community event” is just play the same game you’ve been playing 5 years ago and I guarantee you this “event” is time gated so anything that you do doesn’t matter in the end lol Destiny 2’s “community event” is just play the same game you’ve been playing 5 years ago and I guarantee you this “event” is time gated so anything that you do doesn’t matter in the end lol https://t.co/szonPU4khN

KackisHD @RickKackis Bungie making another Event where opening Lost Sector chests is better than beating an entire Raid: Bungie making another Event where opening Lost Sector chests is better than beating an entire Raid: https://t.co/XvY08xvdvg

WeeDingloid @WeeDingloid @RickKackis Problem is y’all support this nonsense. Need more people to speak up. Mediocrity sets in with all these elite Devs while indie games out here making quality content. Sad. @RickKackis Problem is y’all support this nonsense. Need more people to speak up. Mediocrity sets in with all these elite Devs while indie games out here making quality content. Sad.

The first goal of the community milestone involving "clean up" in the Eliksni Quarters was achieved almost two hours ago. First, everyone had to deposit 40 million treasure coins collectively. However, as things move forward, the number multiplies, as the second milestone requires everyone to collect 80 million coins.

Goal achieved so far by the community (Image via Destiny 2)

As things stand now, players need roughly 16 million treasure coins to reach their next milestone. However, each objective will remain the same throughout the event, lasting two weeks until December 6. It remains to be seen if the average number of deposits changes for the better or worse by the end of this week.

Poll : 0 votes