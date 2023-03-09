Destiny 2 server maintenance and downtime for all major regions (March 9) 

Destiny 2 servers have been struggling recently, as Bungie had to bring down the game to fix many issues. However, things don't seem to have subsided completely, as players are still encountering errors within purchases, missing silver, and more. With the new Raid, Root of Nightmares being a day away, the company is pulling out all the stops to ensure a smooth launch day.

The daily reset of March 9 will also see an implementation of Hotfix. Many concurrent issues since the Lightfall launch are expected to be addressed here, including invisible players, missing items from load-outs, disabled mods, and more.

Typically, players will be taken out of the servers 15 minutes before the reset, as the downtime will carry on until the usual daily reset. Destiny 2 server time for the offline status has been announced to start at 8:45 am PST and will continue for the next fifteen minutes until 9 am PST.

Destiny 2 server downtime and maintenance period for Hotfix 7.0.0.3. (March 9)

The first major Hotfix since the release of Destiny 2 Lightfall has been announced, promising to patch a lot of problems within the game's sandbox. However, Bungie also has a lot to think about in the upcoming World's First Race in Root of Nightmares, considering the rough launch last year with Vow of the Disciple.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn while bugs and error codes happen, really hope the new lightfall raid launch goes smoothly this time considering the VotD launch was pretty rough

Today, on March 9, the company announced a downtime amidst everything that has been going on in the game. The following is a list of times when the server will be taken offline for all major regions:

Bungie Help @BungieHelp

❖ Hotfix 7.0.0.3



Maintenance has begun.



REMAINING TIMELINE

❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM PST (-8 UTC)

❖ Log in: 9 AM

❖ End: 12 PM

❖ Hotfix 7.0.0.3
Maintenance has begun.
REMAINING TIMELINE
❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM PST (-8 UTC)
❖ Log in: 9 AM
❖ End: 12 PM

The downtime scheduled for the Hotfix will stay longer compared to the usual mid-week 15-minute downtime. Players will be able to log in during the usual daily reset, as the expected uptime has been announced to be at 9 am PST. The following times list the downtime for all major regions:

Chevy @AyyItsChevy



Contacting Servers

Mods not working

Invis Characters

Disabled Mods

Disabled Exotics

Grand Overture grants Explosive Payload BLINDING rounds and Unstoppable

Hunter Strand Super doing double damage Bungie Help @BungieHelp



❖ Hotfix 7.0.0.3



TIMELINE

❖ March 9

❖ Start: 8 AM PST (-8 UTC)

❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM

❖ Downtime: 9 AM to 11 AM

❖ Log in: 11 AM

❖ End: 12 PM



Really hoping this takes care of some of the major issues we've had since launch.
Contacting Servers
Mods not working
Invis Characters
Disabled Mods
Disabled Exotics
Grand Overture grants Explosive Payload BLINDING rounds and Unstoppable
Hunter Strand Super doing double damage

Once the servers are back on, Bungie will continue background maintenance for an extra hour. Hence, Destiny 2 players can expect to receive a few error codes during their playtime from 9 am to 12 pm PST on March 9.

