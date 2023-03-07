Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance weekly reset (March 7)

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance and Lightfall will enter its second week alongside new gears and activities. Players are in the full grind of preparing their characters and load-outs for Day 1, which will be released three days from now. While at it, plenty of Guardians will also watch Tess Eververse's ornament store.

Like any weekly reset, the in-game Eververse Store will have new items swapping in by replacing old ones. This will occur at the same time as the weekly reset, 9:00 am PST. With so many sources of Bright Dust currently available, everyone should get their preferred ornament and emote now and then.

Everything available for Bright Dust in Destiny 2 Eververse Store week 2 (March 7 to 14)

1) Ships

Players must look for Bright Dust items within the featured shelf and the main store each week. Starting with the second weekly reset, everyone can access two new Exotic ships in exchange for Bright Dust, Stardevil Predator, and Aoki/Faas SL-65.

Stardevil Predator Exotic ship (Image via Destiny 2)

Both these items will have a price tag of 2000 Bright Dust in both store sections. The Stardevil Predator ship was first introduced in Season of the Hunt, with the Aoki/Faas SL-65 ship from Season of the Splicer.

The latter is quite common in appearing within the Eververse Store, so players should consider buying these items at their discretion.

2) Emotes

Players can get their hands on three of them in terms of emotes. Two Exotics and one Legendary emote are scheduled for listing within the Eververse inventory, which is as follows:

Read the Map Exotic emote.

Dubious Correlation Exotic emote.

Stow the Rings Legendary emote.

Dubious Correlation (Image via Destiny 2)

The Exotic emotes mentioned above will be for sale with a price tag of 3250 Bright Dusts, alongside the Legendary emote for 700 Bright Dusts. Read the Map emote was first introduced with Season of the Splicer, and Dubious Correlation is from Y3 Season of the Arrivals.

Lastly, the Legendary Stow the Rings emote was introduced recently in Season of the Seraph of Y5.

3) Shaders

Shaders are important to Guardian fashion, be it any armor rarity across three classes. Next week's Eververse Store will feature two additional Legendary Shaders in exchange for Bright Dusts, namely Carbon Blood from Season of the Hunt and Chitin Slate from Season of the Undying.

Chitin Slate Legendary Shader (Image via Destiny 2)

Both these Shaders will be available for purchase for 300 Bright Dusts.

4) Class ornaments

The class ornament for next week will feature leg armor for all three classes. They will include the following:

R3-Treads for Hunter's St0mp EE5.

Belenus Boosters for Titan's Lion Rampart.

LeyStriders for Warlock's Lunafaction Boots.

R3 Treads (Image via Destiny 2)

All the ornaments mentioned above will be for sale in exchange for 1500 Bright Dusts. Additionally, players will be pleased to know that Dead Man's Tale will also be getting an Exotic ornament, the Nobel Burden, available for 1250 Bright Dusts.

