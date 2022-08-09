New Destiny 2 leak showcases unseen logo and color of potential future subclass

With a little over two weeks remaining before Bungie reveals Destiny 2 Lightfall, there have been a lot of conspiracy theories doing the rounds on the internet. While devs did mention the arrival of a new subclass in the future, the community is getting impatient day by day for a lot of reasons.

On August 23, the company will be announcing major details on the Lightfall expansion, which is scheduled to release in Q1 of next year. Season 18 is also expected to be launched on the same day and will bring in a revamped Raid from Destiny 1. However, the community still has no idea which Raid will return.

Destiny Leaks @DestinyTwoLeaks Video apparently shows new super logo and three melees



This was posted on an Employee’s art station account Video apparently shows new super logo and three meleesThis was posted on an Employee’s art station account https://t.co/2shsJ7lOOb

Amid all of this, a new "leak" has been revealed on an employee's artstation account.

The leak showcases a video of the Guardian on EDZ, wielding known weapons and abilities. However, the Super ability alongside the color contains an entirely new coloring and design altogether.

Disclaimer: Everything mentioned in this article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

What recent leak of upcoming Darkness subclass could mean in Destiny 2

The latest leak comes in the form of a video that showcases a Titan wielding the Heartshadow Exotic Sword.

However, one of the most intriguing things to check out is the subclass icons and the colors they come with. The entire visuals of the class abilities are green in color, with the Super ability logo consisting of dual blades inside a small circle.

Footage from the leaked video on an employee's artstation account (Image via Destiny 2)

The Grenade ability shown in the video is from the Solar subclass, called Firebolt, while the melee ability is from Titan's Stasis subclass. The melee ability, however, shows a total of three charges, unknown to anything currently present in the game.

While the Super's logo doesn't disclose much regarding the nature of the ability, a Darkness subclass can mean either a poison or a new and upcoming entity, the Egregore.

Since the video itself was found in an employee's art station profile, it can also be ruled as a placeholder for playtesting within the company.

The video was later removed from the art station's account, which also says a lot regarding the relevance of the footage.

Considering there are three Light subclasses and 1 Darkness subclass, Bungie might be looking to finish the saga with 3 Light and 3 Darkness subclasses by the end of The Final Shape.

Additional details regarding the Lightfall expansion will be revealed on August 23, 2022, a few hours before the launch of Destiny 2 Season 18.

