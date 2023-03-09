Destiny 2 Lightfall “Calabrese Error code”: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Destiny 2 Lightfall seems to be a number of error codes for many players over the last couple of hours, with Calabrese being one of the more popular ones.

This recurring issue occurs when there is a connection issue, as the game cannot properly reach out to the Bungie servers. This can either be due to an ISP issue from your end or if the game’s servers are not running optimally. The following message will appear when it occurs, “You have been returned to Orbit. Please try again.”

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are investigating an increase in WEASEL errors, players being unable to log in to Destiny 2, and players being put into a login queue. We are continuing to investigate an increase in error codes, players being unable to log in to Destiny 2, and players being placed into a login queue. Destiny 2 integration features on Bungie.net will remain offline, including the API.

The recent batch of error popups was due to issues caused by a surge in sign-ins which caused the developers to disable all integration features in the game. This is one of the biggest reasons why there is no permanent solution to the error, apart from a few temporary solutions that Bungie and the community have come up with.

This guide will review some of the temporary solutions players can follow in dealing with the Calabrese Error code in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Fixing “Calabrese Error code” in Destiny 2 Lightfall

As mentioned, the Celebrese Error occurs due to connection issues when the game on your platform is unable to reach Bungie’s servers. Hence, while there is no permanent solution to the problem, here are a few temporary steps that players can try implementing:

1) Checking your internet connection

The first step will be to check the health of your internet connection. It's possible the Destiny 2 servers are working fine, and the issue could be from your end. Hence, check if your connection is stable.

You can even restart your router a couple of times, as it will change the gateway, which will likely fix the Calabrese error you are facing in Lightfall.

Closing all background applications that rely on the internet will also disable any VPN software you use for your multiplayer titles.

2) Restarting the game

While it might look like a viable solution initially, restarting Destiny 2 seems to have fixed the problem for many in the community. It dealt with some persistent error codes such as Chicken, Plum, and even Honeydew.

Hence, irrespective of the platform that you are on, it’s best if you restart the game once to see if the Calabrese error is fixed.

3) Wait for a patch

One of the best solutions to these error codes will be to wait for a patch update to iron out the issues. Bungie is aware of the performance errors players have been having with the release of Lightfall, hence, they will address these bugs in future Destiny 2 patches.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp

❖ Hotfix 7.0.0.3



Background maintenance is complete.



Report issues or seek assistance here: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi…

4) Log a complaint in Bungie support

If the Destiny 2 servers are working fine, but you are still facing the problem, then it’s best to complain to Bungie support. You can also visit their official Twitter account to look up any recurring issues others might face. The support team will likely address your issue and guide you to a solution.

