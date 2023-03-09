Destiny 2 Lightfall “Honeydew Error code”: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

With Bungie disabling certain Integration Features in Destiny 2 Lightfall, there are many in the community who are facing the Honeydew Error code in the game.

The shooter title saw a great deal of log-in issues a few hours ago, which has led to many players encountering the Chicken Error code. This issue with a sign-in surge has made the developers disable certain features of the game, subsequently leading to the Honeydew code.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are investigating an increase in WEASEL errors, players being unable to log in to Destiny 2, and players being put into a login queue. We are investigating an increase in WEASEL errors, players being unable to log in to Destiny 2, and players being put into a login queue. We are continuing to investigate an increase in error codes, players being unable to log in to Destiny 2, and players being placed into a login queue. Destiny 2 integration features on Bungie.net will remain offline, including the API. twitter.com/BungieHelp/sta… We are continuing to investigate an increase in error codes, players being unable to log in to Destiny 2, and players being placed into a login queue. Destiny 2 integration features on Bungie.net will remain offline, including the API. twitter.com/BungieHelp/sta…

According to Bungie, the Honeydew code occurs under certain conditions:

“You may have encountered this Error Code if public access to an Activity has been manually overridden by Bungie.”

This means that you may encounter this code after certain activities or features of the game have been disabled, preventing you from having access to them until they're officially brought back. As such, there are no permanent solutions to deal with this error, besides a few community-suggested workarounds that could potentially deal with this issue until the developers fix it.

Today’s guide will go over some of the ways you can go about dealing with the Honeydew Error code in Destiny 2.

Fixing the Honeydew Error code in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Since the issue is on Bungie's end, there's no permanent solution to prevent this error from recurring in your game. Listed below are a few steps that you can try to mitigate the occurrence of this bug in Destiny 2 as much as possible:

1) Restarting your router

Besides Bungie making certain features unavailable, network issues could generally lead to this error as well. As a result, restarting your network connection by rebooting your router might just do the trick.

Additionally, it’s advised that you close all background applications that use the internet, while at the same time closing any VPN software applications that might be running.

2) Restarting Destiny 2

Being a no-brainer, restarting the game on your platform might just do the trick, if rebooting your router doesn't fix the problem. Irrespective of the platform that you're using, be it PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, restarting the game has fixed the Destiny 2 Lightfall Honeydew Error for many within the community.

3) Wait for an official fix

Bungie is aware of several issues that players have been facing with the Lightfall update. Performance problems have been widespread ever since the expansion went live last week, and it’s more than likely that the developers will come up with a fix to the game. One of the best options will be to wait for a relevant patch update to go live, most likely resolving this error.

4) Re-install Destiny 2

For a few members of the community, re-installing Destiny 2 seems to have fixed the Honeydew error code in their games. This particular step is likely to fix most of the title's issues, including some of the more recurring errors like the Chicken Code and the Plum Code.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp As we investigate sign-on issues in Destiny, we have disabled all Destiny 2 integration features on Bungie.net including the API. As we investigate sign-on issues in Destiny, we have disabled all Destiny 2 integration features on Bungie.net including the API.

5) Reach out to Bungie support

If the game's servers are working fine but you're still facing this error, you might need to send a complaint to Bungie support or visit Bungie’s official support page on Twitter for messages pertaining to this particular error code. If you do so, their support team may try and fix the problem for you.

Poll : 0 votes