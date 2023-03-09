Destiny 2 Light “Plum Error code”: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Bungie's Destiny 2 Lightfall seems to be causing a fair number of bug reports to pop up for several players after the expansion went live, with one of the most commonly encountered ones being the Plum Error code. This generally occurs due to an issue with the BattlEye anti-cheat software and will kick you out of the game if it happens, forcing you to log back in once again.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation.



bung.ie/lightfall The Witness and its newest disciple are here.Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation. The Witness and its newest disciple are here.Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation.bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/4ZM96fntWu

While this isn't a game-breaking error, it’s still a fairly annoying issue to deal with in the shooter and what makes it worse is the fact that there's no permanent solution to it. Additionally, this error occurs if there's a sudden surge in sign-in traffic as well, which Lightfall seems to have been facing quite a lot recently.

While there's no permanent solution to this problem, there are a few temporary workarounds that the community and Bungie have suggested.

Today's guide will go over some of the methods that you can try out to resolve the Plum Error code in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Fixing the “Plum Error code” in Destiny 2 Lightfall

As mentioned earlier, the plum error code usually occurs when there's an issue with the BattlEye anti-cheat software or if Destiny 2's servers themselves are facing a massive surge of sign-ins. Here are a few temporary workarounds that you can use to potentially fix this problem in the game:

1) Updating your GPU drivers

PC players should update their graphics card drivers if they're facing any sort of error on their systems. Irrespective of whether you're using an Nvidia or AMD card, you should have access to the desktop software for both, which allows you to automatically download and install the latest drivers.

Nvidia GeForce and AMD Adrenaline should make it quite easy to get your hands on the latest drivers for your cards.

2) Restarting the game

Another solution that Bungie has provided is to restart Destiny 2 and reboot it from scratch. This seems to have worked for quite a few members of the community, and is certainly one of the best fixes that you can opt for, irrespective of the platform that you're playing the game on.

3) Wait for a patch

Bungie Help @BungieHelp As we investigate sign-on issues in Destiny, we have disabled all Destiny 2 integration features on Bungie.net including the API. As we investigate sign-on issues in Destiny, we have disabled all Destiny 2 integration features on Bungie.net including the API.

Bungie is well aware of the performance issues that players have been facing in Destiny 2 since the latest Lightfall update. The developers will release updates soon, which should deal with most of the in-game issues, such as the Chicken Error code and the Plum Code error.

4) Checking for file integrity

PC players should be able to check for file integrity in the installation directory through the game’s launcher. It's one of the main options in the title's settings, and upon doing so, it will initiate a process that goes over all the installed files and weeds out anything that's corrupted or damaged. Finally, any corrupted or deleted files will automatically be replaced with new ones.

5) Re-install Destiny 2

Re-installing the entire game is a viable solution. Based on your internet speeds, this may take a fair bit of time to go about doing so, but re-installing Destiny 2 will likely fix all the damaged files while dealing with some of the error codes that you may be facing.

Poll : 0 votes