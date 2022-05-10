Destiny 2 server maintenance and downtime (May 10): Hotfix 4.0.1.3, Guardian Games continues, and Iron Banner

The Destiny 2 weekly reset for May 10 is just around the corner, and the community is looking to finish up anything that may rotate out with Season 17. The Guardian Games annual event is in full swing with players cheesing and slicing their way to the top of the podium as their favorite class.

Adding to the grind will be the Iron Banner PvP activity, where Lord Saladin will return to the Tower one last time before getting a massive rework in Season 17. While additional details on the rework remain to be seen, depositing all the Iron Banner tokens next week is recommended.

However, before the weekly reset takes place, Bungie will be taking down their official servers for Hotfix 4.0.1.3. Similar to Destiny 2's downtime in recent weeks, the downtime is expected to be 15 minutes long. This will allow the company to deploy the patch and changes with the weekly reset.

All maintenance downtime in the major regions for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen weekly reset (May 10)

The upcoming reset on May 10 will bring in the continuation of Guardian Games quests such as Shoot to Score and Medallion Batallion. This will progress both the time-gated quest, which will further unlock the 'A Good Sport' emblem from the triumph section. As mentioned before, the Iron Banner will also be available.

While Bungie did not mention anything regarding the changes coming with 4.0.1.3, it will be interesting to watch, especially in the middle of the annual Guardian Games event. The latest TWAB (This Week At Bungie) took a deep dive into the upcoming flinch resistance, weapon archetypes, and clarification on weapon buffs.

Being the second-last week of Season 16, Bungie will be trying to make special adjustments to the sandbox with two weeks remaining for a new subclass. The maintenance downtime, however, for all major regions is as follows:

India: 10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (May 10)

UK: 5:45 pm to 6:00 pm (May 10)

China: 12:45 am to 1:00 am (May 11)

Australia: 2:45 am to 3:00 am (May 11)

Typically, third-party applications such as the Destiny Companion App and Destiny Item Manager (DIM), alongside Bungie's official website, will be down until 10.00 am PT. API features are expected to be back up one hour after the reset takes place, at 11.00 am PT.

Destiny 2 Season 17 is all set to release on May 24, right after the end of Guardian Games 2022.

