Destiny 2 server maintenance (June 14): Hotfix 4.1.0.3, weekly reset, and more

The upcoming weekly reset for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is just a few hours away, and Bungie is preparing for another week of new quests and challenges. After last week's buff with Warlock and Titan's Solar 3.0, the dust seems to have settled in the community, as all classes look to be in equal balance.

The upcoming reset will have another Hotfix patched alongside version 4.1.0.3. Typically, Bungie will take down their official servers before the reset happens to conduct maintenance. Players will be removed from in-game activities from 9:15 AM PST until the weekly reset at 10 AM PST.

When will Destiny 2 servers be up again? Weekly reset, server uptime, and more details

Alongside nine seasonal challenges and new steps in the questline, players will be getting zone capture labs in Trials alongside The Corrupted Nightfall. Starting June 14, the Vault of Glass Raid and Grasp of Avarice Dungeon will be replacing Deep Stone Crypt and Prophecy in the Pinnacle Rotator.

Destiny 2 upcoming contents with the weekly reset (Image via Bungie)

Completing both of these activities will reward players with a +2 Pinnacle drop, which will be useful for anyone preparing for next month's Grandmaster Nightfall. Bungie will also be rolling out the latest Hotfix with the weekly reset, details of which will be announced after 10 AM PST.

Similar to many weekly resets in the past, Bungie will be holding scheduled maintenance to ensure the smooth release of the reset and deployment of Hotfix 4.1.0.3. Listed below is the downtime for Destiny 2's official servers in major regions:

India: 9:45 PM to 10:30 PM (June 14).

Australia: 2:15 AM to 3:00 AM (June 15).

China: 12:15 AM to 1:00 AM (June 15).

UK: 5:15 PM to 6:00 PM (June 14).

The maintenance itself will begin at 8:00 AM PST, which will be conducted while the servers stay online. However, Bungie will be taking the servers down from 9:15 AM PST until 10:00 AM PST. The maintenance is expected to conclude somewhere between 10 AM to 11 AM PST.

During this downtime in both Destiny 1 and 2, sign-ins on Bungie's official website, applications, web, mobile, and third-party features will be unavailable. This includes DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Companion App, and more.

With the update rollout and weekly reset, players can still face difficulties logging in to mobile and third-party apps. The issue should be resolved sometime after the Hotfix 4.1.0.3 goes live.

