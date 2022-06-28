Destiny 2 server maintenance (June 28): Hotfix 4.1.0.4, weekly reset, and more 

The Destiny 2 community is just a few hours away from its sixth weekly reset in Season of the Haunted. Players can expect many new items with the reset, including the new seasonal story quest, rotating activities, weapons, and seasonal challenges. However, Bungie is also planning to release the hotfix 4.1.0.4.

Therefore, before the reset takes place, players from any activity will be removed, as the official servers will be taken down for maintenance. The maintenance is expected to start at 8:00 AM PDT (1500 UTC) until 2:00 PM PDT (UTC 2100). The servers will be down for 45 minutes from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM Pacific.

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunter server downtime for weekly reset maintenance (June 28)

Like many weekly resets, Bungie usually puts up a hotfix to patch several ongoing bugs in the game. To ensure everything goes smoothly during the release of that hotfix, the company takes down official servers, including third-party applications.

The server downtime for all major regions are as follows:

Australia: 2:15 AM to 3:00 AM (June 29)

China: 12:15 AM to 1:00 AM (June 29)

India: 9:45 PM to 10:30 PM (June 28)

UK: 5:15 PM to 6:00 PM (June 28).

As mentioned, the maintenance is scheduled to start at 8:00 AM Pacific Standard Time(1500 UTC) and is expected to continue until 2:00 PM Pacific. During this time, Destiny 2 players will be removed from any ongoing activities at 9:15 AM PDT (1615 UTC), and the servers will be kept offline until 10:00 AM (1700 UTC).

Players will be removed from activities at 9:15 AM (1615 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).



More info: Tomorrow (June 28) at 8 AM PDT (1500 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 4.1.0.4.Players will be removed from activities at 9:15 AM (1615 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Tomorrow (June 28) at 8 AM PDT (1500 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 4.1.0.4. Players will be removed from activities at 9:15 AM (1615 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC). More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

After the weekly reset drops, players can access and enter the Destiny 2 servers alongside Bungie's official website. However, web, mobile, and other third-party features won't be available until the maintenance concludes at 2:00 AM Pacific.

Players won't be able to access the DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Companion App, and more during the 45-minute downtime. Hotfix 4.1.0.4 is scheduled for deployment sometime after the weekly reset becomes live on the official servers.

Destiny 1 and 2 will be offline for 45 minutes before the weekly reset. Maintenance Schedule for Hotfix 4.1.0.4 releasing on June 28!Destiny 1 and 2 will be offline for 45 minutes before the weekly reset. https://t.co/8ScbnRYh9a

The sixth weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted will be bringing in the sixth step in the seasonal Bound in Sorrow questline. Additionally, players can earn bonus Crucible ranks with every match. Seven new seasonal challenges will also be available for completion, rewarding EXP and other resources.

