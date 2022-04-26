DICE needs to hire better pilots": Community trolls EA after Battlefield 2042 helicarriers clash mid-air

Battlefield 2042 has bugs and glitches that any video game will want to avoid. DICE's decision to go with a new engine hasn't paid dividends and has created more problems.

The most recent 4.0 update has more than 400 fixes, and there has been a mini resurgence of the player base. However, one player has observed a peculiar occurrence with two helicarriers which might be either wrong code or a bug.

Battlefield 2042 was set to take the series to the next level and bring many innovations. For instance, there was a new specialist system as EA tried to incorporate several changes.

The plans remained as the post-launch made things terrible for players and developers alike. Fixing them has inadvertently led to delays in important content like the postponement of Season One. The glitch in question may not be that big of a deal, but it just shows the problem with the game's coding.

Battlefield 2042 player shows hilarious glitch, leading to helicarries hitting each other mid-air

The clip was posted by Reddit user u/Xinloos, who showed a post-drop occurrence in the game. As per their observation, the helicarriers started hitting each other for some unexplained reason.

It led to the user commenting on the need for better pilots for DICE and attracted comments from fellow community members.

One member hilariously quipped that the pilots might have been drunk.

For some, the problem with DICE is the personnel they have working on the game. One member suggested that the studio needs to hire better developers to improve Battlefield 2042.

Another person suggested that the issue seems to be with the decisions being taken at the higher positions, which could require a change. These decisions make the game more pay-to-win and riddled with microtransactions.

For many members, the game has progressively gotten worse, which has marred the series and developers' reputation.

The older games of the series have often been a topic of discussion in light of the current performances of Battlefield 2042. One player spoke about better immersion due to accurate detailing in games like Battlefield V.

Some feel that EA and DICE will fix it and say they have fixed something useful in the next patch update.

For some, only DICE could have created such a bug.

For others, they have come to expect such things from the Battlefield series.

Such has been the diabolical state of the game that one player referred to it as an expensive scam.

The glitch mentioned above might not be a major one, but it adds to the long list of problems Battlefield 2042 has encountered. All such problems have resulted in the game facing a lot of heat and loss of reputation. It ultimately remains to be seen how much of these issues can be meaningfully repaired by DICE.

