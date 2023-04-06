“Did you all have the same apology template”: Sidemen under fire for series of apology tweets on KSI’s recent racism row

Sidemen are still under fire after KSI's racist remarks during last Sunday Special video as individual members who had apologized for the incident recently got called out on social media for repeating similar talking points while asking for forgiveness from the community. The April 2 video in question featured an inappropriate "joke" made by KSI aimed at the South Asian community.

After receiving severe backlash, almost all members of the UK group publicly apologized. However, several individuals have criticized them for not being sincere with their apologies. Some even accused the group of using the "same apology template." Here's a comment on Ethan "Behzinga" Payne's post illustrating the point:

T @cpfctomv2 @Behzinga Did you all have the same apology template ? @Behzinga Did you all have the same apology template ?

Why are KSI, Miniminter, Behzinga, Vikkstar, and other Sidemen members getting flak for their apologies after the racial slur controversy?

For those unaware, in the latest Sidemen Sunday Special video that was posted, the popular YouTuber KSI made a remark and used the derogatory term "Paki" to refer to people of South Asian descent.

Since the term was used to denigrate brown people in general and not just those of Pakistani origin, many South Asian activist groups have condemned the usage.

ilmfeed @IlmFeed 🧵 The word 'Paki' has historically been used in a derogatory manner and has not been used as a term of endearment. The slur was not limited to those of Pakistani origin but anyone with brown skin. 🧵 The word 'Paki' has historically been used in a derogatory manner and has not been used as a term of endearment. The slur was not limited to those of Pakistani origin but anyone with brown skin. https://t.co/XoN8u2B86O

The video was later taken down, and the Sidemen apologized for using the racist term both individually and as a group on Twitter and other social media platforms. However, many fans and viewers felt these posts weren't authentic with replies like the one below littering Twitter and Instagram:

Josh Holland @JoshHolland2002 @Behzinga “We should all make individual apologies boys, so it looks more real” @Behzinga “We should all make individual apologies boys, so it looks more real”

In his apology, Behzinga addressed his individual as well as his YouTube group's responsibility not to use derogatory terms towards any community. He also talked about his role in the video, where'd he laughed at the racist remark, saying it was unacceptable. Here's what he stated:

"Regarding the events that took place in the last Sidemen Sunday, I wanted to personally apologise for my reaction. Laughter around a word which has such impact on the South Asian community isn’t acceptable... As an individual and a group we failed on our responsibilities to take care of the influence we hold..."

Ethan Payne @Behzinga



As an individual and a group… Regarding the events that took place in the last Sidemen Sunday I wanted to personally apologise for my reaction. Laughter around a word which has such impact on the South Asian community isn’t acceptable and I’m deeply sorry for causing such hurt.As an individual and a group… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Regarding the events that took place in the last Sidemen Sunday I wanted to personally apologise for my reaction. Laughter around a word which has such impact on the South Asian community isn’t acceptable and I’m deeply sorry for causing such hurt.As an individual and a group… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A similar type of apology came from fellow Sidemen member Vikram "Vikkstar" Singh Barn, who had more to say on the issue, considering his own South Asian heritage. He mentioned his ethnicity and expressed disappointment at not being able to stop himself and the group from making the mistake. He said:

"As a South Asian, I fell short of my responsibility to ensure this racial slur, that sadly I’m all too familiar with, is not tolerated nor trivialised. This is a mistake I won’t ever make again."

Vikkstar123 ★ @Vikkstar123



As a South Asian, I fell short of my responsibility to ensure this racial slur, that sadly I’m all too familiar with, is not tolerated… Following our group statement, I want to make a personal apology to everyone hurt by my reaction to comments made in last week’s Sidemen video.As a South Asian, I fell short of my responsibility to ensure this racial slur, that sadly I’m all too familiar with, is not tolerated… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Following our group statement, I want to make a personal apology to everyone hurt by my reaction to comments made in last week’s Sidemen video. As a South Asian, I fell short of my responsibility to ensure this racial slur, that sadly I’m all too familiar with, is not tolerated… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Other members — such as Zerkaa and Miniminter — have also made posts on the matter, echoing similar sentiments:

Wedgeman Simon @miniminter Sidemen @Sidemen https://t.co/FRJBDQttiu On a personal note I want to apologise also, the ignorance shown can’t be ignored and I genuinely am sorry from the bottom of my heart, it won’t happen again. twitter.com/sidemen/status… On a personal note I want to apologise also, the ignorance shown can’t be ignored and I genuinely am sorry from the bottom of my heart, it won’t happen again. twitter.com/sidemen/status…

More Twitter reactions to Sidemen apologies

As mentioned earlier, a sizeable section of social media has called out the YouTube group for using the aforementioned racial slur. They also criticized the way each member had used similar points in their various apology posts:

Anhdmiglani114 @anhdmiglani114 @Behzinga Everyone’s posting apologies at the same time damn @Behzinga Everyone’s posting apologies at the same time damn

loganyacheebo @logan_hallam @Behzinga Me when the group chat gets leaked @Behzinga Me when the group chat gets leaked

Welby @WelbyBozz @Behzinga There wouldnt be any apology if it didnt make the vid. It would have been another day for you @Behzinga There wouldnt be any apology if it didnt make the vid. It would have been another day for you

square head uno @Phodge99 @Behzinga Ahh here we go... The collective apologies that gave been planned in advance to save the brand... @Behzinga Ahh here we go... The collective apologies that gave been planned in advance to save the brand...

The most controversial of the apologies was probably from KSI himself, who was called out by notable media personalities such as Guz Khan for his usage of the term.

