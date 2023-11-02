"Did they just scam me?": xQc left flabbergasted after McDonald's botches his burger

In his recent "Hatewatcher Checkpoint" stream, Popular Just Chatting streamer Félix "xQc" was left shocked after the Big Mac burger he had ordered was missing everything except the top and bottom bun. The burger was so bare bones that the top bun slid off as soon as Felix opened the box to showcase it to the audience.

While explaining what happened again, he managed to make the top part of the "burger" fly off yet again. The streamer then stated that he felt cheated because of the lack of material inside the food item:

"Did they just scam me out of a f**king patty? Oh my god, dude!"

"There's nothing on the f**king bun!" - xQc dismayed after receiving an incomplete McDonald's burger

[Timestamp: 02:10:50]

In his November 2, 2023 stream, popular Twitch star Félix "xQc" received a malformed burger with his order, leaving the streamer jaw-dropped. He opened the box in front of the camera to show it to his audience. However, the burger was missing all the necessary ingredients.

He reacted to the faulty burger by exclaiming:

"What the f**k was that? Yo, what? Wait, no, no, no. This only happened because look... Oh my god!"

The burger was so dry that the top bun slid right off as soon as he opened it, causing the Canadian streamer to say:

"Well, of course it's going to slip. There's nothing on the f**king bun!"

The Just Chatting streamer seemed visibly upset. However, his frustration did not last long, though, as he immediately focused on the other items he had ordered, including a poutine.

"It's okay, I got a poutine any way. Yum!"

"bro got the small mac" - YouTube community reacts to xQc's bare-bones burger

Netizens on YouTube were amused by the situation, making lighthearted comments about the unfortunate circumstances in which Felix found himself.

Netizens were amused by the streamer's predicament. (Image via YouTube)

On the other hand, some xQc fans found the situation unbelievable, stating that it must have been faked by the streamer for the entertainment of viewers.

Some viewers found it difficult to believe that this was not an orchestrated incident. (Image via YouTube)

Hilariously, many fans pointed out how the ultra-rich streamer, who recently signed a $100 million non-exclusive deal with Kick, is still eating food from McDonald's.

Fans interestingly pointed out how the millionaire streamer is still eating fast food. (Image via YouTube)

Félix "xQc" is a Twitch Just Chatting streamer and former Overwatch professional player. He has a substantial following on Twitch, summing up to nearly 12 million.

He is also known for his extravagant lifestyle and expensive purchases. Not only that, but he recently signed a non-exclusive deal with a rival platform named Kick. The deal went viral for reportedly being valued at nearly $100 million.