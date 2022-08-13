Disabled streamer shares travel pictures on Twitter and thanks Mizkif who helped raise money for special needs van

Justin "PerseusYo" is a disabled streamer on Twitch who has Muscular Dystrophy. An ardent fan of One True King founder Mizkif sent Justin a specially made car with on and off ramps designed for his needs. In a recent tweet, PerseusYo shared pictures of his travels made possible by Mizkif's philanthropic endeavors.

PerseusYo @PerseusYo_ Got a chance to go see Mount Rainer, as well as mount saint helens it was so unreal I am so happy to be able to do this kind of stuff now, Still want to say huge thanks to @REALMizkif and community for helping me have the ability to get around. Got a chance to go see Mount Rainer, as well as mount saint helens it was so unreal I am so happy to be able to do this kind of stuff now, Still want to say huge thanks to @REALMizkif and community for helping me have the ability to get around. https://t.co/BMyGTCyWIK

The OTK founder has been raising money for a long time and confirmed this earlier last year about it on a live stream. Mizkif declared that all donations from his stream for some time would solely go towards the van:

"In a few days, all of my donations will be going towards one of my viewers... I will be taking them, but what they'll be going for and towards is a viewer of mine named Perseus."

"Want to say huge thanks to REALMizkif and community": Disabled streamer appreciative of the community effort

In a viral clip from March this year, Mizkif confirmed that his efforts to get the disabled streamer the van have been successful. Many in and outside his community showered the streamer with praise.

Perseus has DMD or Duchenne Syndrome, a rare genetic disease affecting muscular strength over time. The disability severely impacts his mobility, so he needs a specialized van to travel. Mizkif had one day found him while searching for small streamers to donate to.

Being a long-time fan of the OTK founder, when asked if he needed any monetary assistance, PerseusYo told Mizkif about his need for a van. As explained by Mizkif:

"I asked him if he needs help for anything, right. And he said to me that he desparetly needs a van because he cant just use a Ford van. He needs a very, like, I dont know like, its a very expensive van... It's a very expensive van that has to be like, perfectly made for people like him, who I believe has a muscular dystrophy. It's a crazy a** van. Its pretty f***ing wild."

PerseusYo @PerseusYo_ Yesterday I went to see multnomah falls for the first time it was amazing to see in person so beatiful. Yesterday I went to see multnomah falls for the first time it was amazing to see in person so beatiful. https://t.co/3WoyGi60U8

The van that reached the disabled streamer in March has been used well. Over the last two days, PerseusYo has uploaded a variety of travel pictures with the van and once again expressed his gratitude towards Mizkif and his community for raising money for it:

"Got a chance to go see Mount Rainer, as well as mount saint helens it was so unreal I am so happy to be able to do this kind of stuff now, Still want to say huge thanks to REALMizkif and community for helping me have the ability to get around."

Twitter reacts

His wholesome post attracted a fair few reactions as people from the streaming community came to offer their support to the disabled streamer. Mizkif himself replied to the post, informing him of how proud he is:

chase @aesthtic_stoner @REALMizkif @PerseusYo_ and this what a real community is about <3 @REALMizkif @PerseusYo_ and this what a real community is about <3

DruidDobby @DruidDobby @PerseusYo_ @REALMizkif It's awesome you can experience these things now Perseus. Very happy for you dude! :D @PerseusYo_ @REALMizkif It's awesome you can experience these things now Perseus. Very happy for you dude! :D

Streaming is all about community building. Mizkif and his fans helped a disabled streamer achieve something that would have probably been out of their reach for some time is a prime example of camaraderie and friendship in streaming circles.

Edited by Srijan Sen