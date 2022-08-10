Disguised Toast dispels rumors about why he did not participate in the recent Sussy Sunday Among Us stream

In a recent stream, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" announced that he had been back in America for a few days, and fans were curious as to why he didn't participate in this week's Sussy Sunday.

Sussy Sunday is a fan favorite streamer collab where the biggest content creators come together to play Among Us.

During the pandemic, the social deduction game gained popularity in the streaming community. Toast was at the forefront of the craze and gained huge popularity after his collaborations with streamers such as Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Corpse Husband.

With a bunch of Offline TV members and other streamers going on holiday during the summer, Sussy Sunday had been on a hiatus for some time. However, last week, almost all the big streamers (with the exception of Disguised Toast) came together once again to play the game. Now that he admitted to being back from Japan, fans were dying to know why he did not participate in the event.

Disguised Toast reveals why he skipped last weekend's Among Us stream

The best part of Twitch during the pandemic was definitely the shared experience of watching a group of streamers playing a social deduction game like Among Us. While the initial hype has died down, fans still love the weekly gatherings and had clearly been missing Toast.

Disguised Toast realized he had to address the elephant in the room before people started flooding his chat or DMs with questions about his absence at the recent event and explained that he had actually not informed his friends about the fact that he had returned:

"I came back to the States, and before people ask... Well, not before because people already asked. I will not be participating in Sussy Sunday because I wasn't asked, mainly because they didn't know I was back."

He went on to say that his friends still thought he was in Japan and asked his viewers not to make a big deal about it:

"Uh, everyone was under the impression that I was still in Japan, and they are under that impression because I didn't tell anyone I was back from Japan. So it's not on them to invite me. So please don't be weird about it."

He also revealed that he had to do a sponsored stream over the weekend and would not be able to join his friends anyway:

"I have a sponsor stream in like one hour so... I can't exactly, uh, join and leave so. You know, as much as I would love to play Sussy Sunday."

Fan reactions

Fans of the streamer were pretty sad about him not joining the others. Many thought he was depressed and shared their theories about why he refuses to join Sussy Sunday:

Chat reactions (Image via Disguised Toast/Twitch)

Comments about the streamer's change in personality(Image via POG Highlights/YouTube)

Disguised Toast and his friendly banter with streamers like Sykkuno and Valkyrae are some of the top reasons why the Among Us streams gained so much popularity. As an integral part of the formation of Sussy Sunday, fans understandably want him back playing the game.

