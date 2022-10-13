“It took me a second to realize” - Disguised Toast shares his first impression of meeting Dream in-person

During the latest OTV podcast, Disguised Toast finally shared his first impression of meeting Clay Dream in person, and that too, without his white mask.

The Minecraft sensation's face reveal has been one of the most hyped-up events in recent times, as he's finally removed his iconic white smiley mask after streaming for eight years. That's not all, his official face reveal video instantly went viral, garnering 40 million views on YouTube alone.

Despite being one of the most recognized faces in the streaming landscape, Disguised Toast somehow struggled to recognize Dream during their initial meeting at a streaming event.

The Taiwanese-Canadian streamer said:

"It took me a second to realize”

Disguised Toast reveals his first impression on meeting Dream following viral face reveal

On October 12, Disguised Toast shared the story of his first encounter with Dream. As per the former himself, the Minecraft legend recognized him in an instant. However, Toast initially struggled to identify him, stating:

"I walked in and he was walking out, he's like, "Hey Toast, oh my god". It took me a second to realize who he was like 'cause I've never seen his face until like he revealed it."

Scarra, co-host of the podcast, then joked about seeing Clay's face more than his own in the past two months, citing the astounding hype surrounding his appearance as the reason. He noted:

"I have seen his face more than mine in the last couple days."

Toast even went on to state how close-knit the Minecraft community is when it comes to collaborating with each other. Minecraft content creators usually meet up for social gatherings and make special appearances in each other's live broadcasts. However, since Dream was a faceless streamer for eight years,he couldn't participate in these gatherings and meetups.

That isn't the case anymore as the streaming phenomenon can now partake in offline collaborations. Toast added:

"Yeah, yeah he was super nice and yeah it was cool to see him like being able to come out in public. Like the Minecrafters, they hop in each other's streams so I imagine he was not being able to do that."

Agreeing with what Disguised Toast had to say, Scarra further added:

"They are all really close too. Like at the event if you see one, you'll see like cool swarms."

Social media reacts to Toast's meeting with Dream for the first time

As expected, the podcast moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms. Here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction to Toast's recollection (Image via POG Highlights/YouTube)

Dream is one of the most formidable names in the realm of content creation, boasting over 31 million subscribers on YouTube alone.

