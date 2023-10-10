"Disgusting, mentally abused players" - Ninja roasts CoD gamers for having high hopes about Modern Warfare 3

Twitch icon Tyler "Ninja" has garnered the internet's attention after seemingly roasting the Call of Duty community. In a viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ninja discussed Modern Warfare 3, claiming it would be "riddled with glitches and cheaters." He went on to say that it would take "months" for the game developer to "even fix one issue."

While he believed Modern Warfare 3's gunplay would be good, he went off at Call of Duty players by saying:

"I'm going to go out on a limb and say that - the new CoD is going to be riddled with glitches and cheaters when it launches. And, it'll take them months to even fix one issue. But, guess what? The gunplay is still going to be good and people are going to be j**zing over the mobility that you disgusting, mentally abused... like, players are going to fall for it!

Continuing further, Ninja remarked:

"And, you're going to keep playing it and keep playing it, and be like, 'Dude, they've just got to fix one or two of these glitches, man!'"

The Fortnite streamer then threw shade at Call of Duty's collaborations with popular franchises such as Attack on Titan. He also predicted that Modern Warfare 3's viewership would be "dead" in eight months:

"And then, they're going to come out with some more Attack of Titan skins, and you guys are going to c**am your pants over those. Keep playing the game. Eight months are going to go by and the viewership is going to be dead. You guys are going to be sitting here... playing any other game under the sun. Right?"

Ninja added:

"I'm not done. And then, guess what, dude? The trailer's coming out for the next one - 'Bro, this is it, dude! I'm telling you! Have you seen the trailer?' Did I miss anything, chat?"

Expand Tweet

"The sad thing is... he's not wrong" - Fans react to Ninja's viral take on Call of Duty and gamers' expectations for Modern Warfare 3

X user @ModernWarzone's tweet featuring Ninja's take has elicited over 1,230 comments. Some fans disagreed with the Twitch star's sentiments:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip 1/4 (Image via X)

However, several others concurred with what Tyler said in the viral video:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip 2/4 (Image via X)

X user @k0ntroversial's comment received over 1.4k likes, in which they wrote:

"The sad thing is... he's not wrong for 90% of the CoD community."

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip 3/4 (Image via X)

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip 4/4 (Image via X)

In addition to Ninja, prominent Call of Duty streamers such as Timothy "TimTheTatman," Felix "xQc," and Jason "FaZe Jev" have shared their thoughts on Modern Warfare 3's gameplay.