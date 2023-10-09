"Diamond camo is back, thank god!": COD streamers are elated after Modern Warfare 3 gameplay trailer

The upcoming first-person shooter, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, has already generated a wide range of responses within the gaming community, particularly from devoted fans of the Call of Duty series. Previews, gameplay reveals, and Early Access have already resulted in some intriguing feedback from content creators.

The game is scheduled for release this November 10, 2023. Big names have already played or reacted to it, and in the days following, they will start playing after its full release. FaZe Swagg, for example, is excited about the game. He said:

"Diamond camo is back, thank god!"

What did streamers say about Modern Warfare 3?

1) FaZe Swagg

Kris "FaZe Swagg," was very close to being added to the MW 2 and Warzone 2.0 game. He recently gave his reaction to the Modern Warfare 3 gameplay trailer on his YouTube channel. One of the main aspects that really got him going was the Diamond camouflage (camo) skin that was teased in the trailer. He said:

"That's Diamond camo! I thought I saw that in the trailer. That's definitely Diamond camo. Oh yeah! Diamond camo is back! Thank God! What a cold camo! What a cold camo it is."

FaZe Swagg had the opportunity to play the game during the recently concluded COD Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay event. The streamer clearly had a great time during his playthrough, as he achieved a series of impressive kills. The gameplay footage is on his official YouTube channel.

2) FaZe Jev

The second reaction on this list comes from another FaZe member, Jason "FaZe Jev," who gained fame through his comedic and commentary content on Modern Warfare. This creator has also shared his thoughts on the new gameplay. In fact, he had the opportunity to gain Early Beta Access to Modern Warfare 3, during which he gave a brief review:

"Most of my settings from Modern Warfare II also carried over. Which is a really, really nice thing."

Moving over to the gameplay, he said:

"Oh, the colours on this map are (really good). The mantle is nice too."

He also added:

"One thing that makes me worry overall, I should save it for its entire own camo video, cause there were camos that ended up leaking. I just wanna experience the game. Actually play it."

3) TimTheTatman

Timothy "TimTheTatman," who, along with Nickmercs, was involved in a massive controversy a few months ago with the game (which ultimately led to his skin being removed), has also given his take on the new Modern Warfare 3 game. Here's what he said:

"Multiplayer looks good in my opinion. The way the gunplay looks, the TTK (the time it takes to kill) is pretty good in my opinion for multiplayer."

Here's what he said about the new Warzone:

"I don't understand, how you look at what we had in Verdansk, and how good it was, and how far away they have gotten."

He added:

"I'm not even talking movements. I am talking more than movements. I'm talking like, the way the looting system works. Me, personally, I'm taking Verdansk's looting system, even the way the guns are coming out of the chest, a million times over Warzone 2 and Warzone 3."

4) Nickmercs

Following in the footsteps of TimTheTatman, Nickmercs has also shared his reaction to Modern Warfare 3. However, his comments didn't revolve around the game itself; instead, they centered on the controversy that arose between him and CoD. He expressed his decision not to play the game due to how they treated him. He said:

"The way they handled the whole thing. Like, painted me out to be some bad guy that they don't associate with because at the end of the day, I have an issue with pushing views and things like that to young little children. It's like, what the f**k."

However, he did not give a definitive answer to whether he would play or not, stating:

"No. I might, but probably not. That part is hard, right? Because, you know, if you're me - like, a lot of you guys, I grew up playing CoD. You know? So, obviously, I have a lot of friends that still play CoD. I've got a lot of people, you know, a big part of my community comes from CoD. So, I would love to, you know, still tap into a part of that."

5) xQc

Although not considered a core COD gamer, xQc, as an ex-pro gamer and a prominent member of the gaming community, also provided his perspective on the new Modern Warfare 3 gameplay trailer. He said:

"Something, a very weird comment. It's kinda random almost. Theocolor palette is nice...it looks clearer and cleaner. It's less washed."

He added:

"Chat, this is the same game. Same game. Same game. Brother, brother, in your library, your last played is probably 2K or FIFA. It's the same game, since the cave ages."

Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled for release on November 10, 2023. The confirmed platforms for the game include PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.