"When you start pushing some of that stuff onto kids" - Nickmercs hints he won't play Call of Duty MW3 following massive controversy

During a recent Twitch livestream, Nicholas "Nickmercs" discussed the likelihood of him playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 in the aftermath of a massive controversy. For context, the creator went viral in June after tweeting about an event in California where anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors assaulted demonstrators. Nickmercs weighed in on the situation by writing:

"They should leave little children alone. That's the real issue."

Call of Duty then severed ties with the Twitch streamer by removing his Operator Bundle from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

While playing League of Legends on October 4, 2023, the FaZe Clan co-owner shared his thoughts on changes in the gaming industry that he thought were "crazy." Citing some of the things which he "didn't align with," Nickmercs remarked:

"There's some changes which is crazy, bro! You know, there's just a lot of things in the gaming world and gaming scene that I just don't align with. You know? And... it is what it is, man. You know? I'm all for it. People live their lives and do the things that they want to, and everybody being happy. I'm cool with that, man. I'm totally cool with that."

The streamer added:

"It's just, when you start pushing some of that stuff onto kids, then you've got a problem. I mean, bro... I just don't agree with it! I still feel the same way."

"F**k 'em, they can agree to disagree" - Nickmercs says he'll "probably not" play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

After doubling down on his views regarding the controversy, Nickmercs stated that he was fine with Call of Duty's decision to cut ties. He said:

"I'm okay with that, bro! Look - if Call of Duty, if they don't want to associate themselves with me because that's how I feel, then so what? I mean, f**k 'em, they can agree to disagree. And, I mean, that's it."

The 32-year-old discussed "changes" in the gaming industry once more, adding:

"But, I will say, bro, like I've seen so much change over the years in the gaming world. You know? So, I just be on my own, I'd be doing my own thing. I used to stay in my own lane... that people do what they want to do. You know what I mean?"

Timestamp: 08:33:25

Twitch chatters then inquired about whether he intended to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Nickmercs responded:

"'I mean, probably not. No. I might, but probably not. That part is hard, right? Because, you know, if you're me - like, a lot of you guys, I grew up playing CoD. You know? So, obviously, I have a lot of friends that still play CoD. I've got a lot of people, you know, a big part of my community comes from CoD. So, I would love to, you know, till tap into a part of that."

Claiming he was painted as "some bad guy," Nickmercs commented on the controversy that resulted in Call of Duty removing his Operator Bundle, saying:

"But man, just the way handled the whole thing and, like, painted me out to be some bad guy that they don't want to associate with because... at the end of the day - I have an issue with pushing views and things like that on young, little children. I mean, I just... I don't know. What the f**k? Right? It's so strange, man"

Fans react to Nickmerc's clip

Jake Lucky's post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Nickmercs has elicited over 515 comments. Here's what fans had to say:

Netizens chiming in on the streamer's clip (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

One fan believed Nickmercs was getting the "DrDisResepct treatment." Meanwhile, another community member called it a "huge loss for CoD" because the Detroit native and his friend, Timothy "TimTheTatman," averaged over 100,000 viewers during the game's peak.