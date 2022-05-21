DOTA 2 pro ninjaboogie kicked from Team SMG for taking time off ahead of the death of his mother

Michael "ninjaboogie" was kicked from Team SMG on May 20. The news comes after the DOTA 2 pro's absence from the team to spend time with his mother, who died of stage 4 cancer on Monday.

According to the former Team SMG player, he was released from the team because they believed he would perform poorly in the wake of his mother's passing. His explanation caused communitywide criticism of the esports team's decision to let him go.

"Imagine being fired from a job because you are about to lose a loved one."

Michael "ninjaboogie" Ross @ninjaboogie Kicked because my mom was on her last days and they assumed it would affect my performance. I already knew for some time that this day will come. Since she had stage 4 cancer. She passed away on monday. Imagine being fired from a job because you are about to lose a loved one. Kicked because my mom was on her last days and they assumed it would affect my performance. I already knew for some time that this day will come. Since she had stage 4 cancer. She passed away on monday. Imagine being fired from a job because you are about to lose a loved one.

Team SMG announced in a tweet on May 20 that they had decided to part ways with the support player, thanking him for his hard work with the team. He had been with the organization since 2021.

Thank you Ninjaboogie. Keep Boogieing, even under gunfire 🤍🧡 Announcement on our Dota 2 Squad!We would like to thank @ninjaboogie for his enthusiasm, hard work, and dedication for Team SMG during our time together. Today, we part ways.Thank you Ninjaboogie. Keep Boogieing, even under gunfire 🤍🧡 Announcement on our Dota 2 Squad!We would like to thank @ninjaboogie for his enthusiasm, hard work, and dedication for Team SMG during our time together. Today, we part ways.Thank you Ninjaboogie. Keep Boogieing, even under gunfire 🤍🧡 https://t.co/qrqMfNrBkC

Shortly after the news broke, the former Team SMG member tweeted out why he was removed from the team. He also responded directly to the team's tweet, daring them to tell fans the whole story.

In his tweet, he explained that he left the team for a brief period to be with his mother, who was dying of stage 4 cancer. He said he was supposed to catch a flight to join the team on May 14 but received the news that his mother had been admitted to a hospital for a stroke two days prior.

He asked to have his flight rescheduled so he could join the team for boot camp on May 20. He said that MidOne, one of his Team SMG teammates, asked ninjaboogie to give him a final decision on May 14.

The former Team SMG player tweeted out a screenshot of the text he sent, explaining that he was committed to the team but wanted to be with his mother until she was either discharged or passed away. He also described in the tweet that the team had a meeting without him to discuss his future.

Michael "ninjaboogie" Ross @ninjaboogie I gave my decision the following day and was informed he wanted to talk. They had a meeting without me and informed me the were going to continue without me. I gave my decision the following day and was informed he wanted to talk. They had a meeting without me and informed me the were going to continue without me. https://t.co/AjPsE4YfPj

Team SMG didn't seem keen to explain why they were kicking ninjaboogie in their announcement tweet. The pro player has made his side of the story clear and his disagreement with the organization's decision.

Fans react to ninjaboogie's release from Team SMG

Followers of the DOTA 2 professional scene have decried the decision by Team SMG, describing it as disgusting and inhumane.

Sheetal 💀❄️ @deathicey @JakeSucky That’s so upsetting that he couldn’t have some sort of temporary leave… man @JakeSucky That’s so upsetting that he couldn’t have some sort of temporary leave… man

TiimoTiimo @tiimotiimotiimo my mum is suffering from lung cancer atm and when I've asked my work to move a couple things to see her they were accommodating as any company should be given a situation like that, wtf is this team doing to the poor guy @JakeSucky This is disgusting to readmy mum is suffering from lung cancer atm and when I've asked my work to move a couple things to see her they were accommodating as any company should be given a situation like that, wtf is this team doing to the poor guy @JakeSucky This is disgusting to read 😭 my mum is suffering from lung cancer atm and when I've asked my work to move a couple things to see her they were accommodating as any company should be given a situation like that, wtf is this team doing to the poor guy 😢

Tedi @TediousTheGamer @JakeSucky Absolutely unacceptable. Thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family @ninjaboogie @JakeSucky Absolutely unacceptable. Thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family @ninjaboogie

Hypeman @NotHypeman @JakeSucky Well that’s a quick way to kill your orgs reputation @JakeSucky Well that’s a quick way to kill your orgs reputation

Ola Danckwardt @ioDanck @TeamSMGofficial @ninjaboogie Sorry guys, but there is no point in continuing after this. If you fired @ninjaboogie for having a sick familymember, you need to simply stop being a team. There is no recovering from this. @TeamSMGofficial @ninjaboogie Sorry guys, but there is no point in continuing after this. If you fired @ninjaboogie for having a sick familymember, you need to simply stop being a team. There is no recovering from this.

Fans also threatened to boycott Team SMG's sponsors unless they backed away from their partnerships with the organization.

B @BGR_AU @TeamSMGofficial @ninjaboogie Be a real shame if people started contacting any sponsor associated with the team and told them they'll be boycotted until they drop their sponsorship of Team SMG. @TeamSMGofficial @ninjaboogie Be a real shame if people started contacting any sponsor associated with the team and told them they'll be boycotted until they drop their sponsorship of Team SMG.

Blank @BlankAmbition @TeamSMGofficial



What are your thoughts on the team you're sponsoring firing an employee because their mom had cancer?



And hey @ninjaboogie Remember everybody, TEAMSMG's sponsors are public information. @NESCAFE What are your thoughts on the team you're sponsoring firing an employee because their mom had cancer?And hey @UnderArmour you guys must be happy that you didn't sponsor these guys again, huh? @TeamSMGofficial @ninjaboogie Remember everybody, TEAMSMG's sponsors are public information.@NESCAFE What are your thoughts on the team you're sponsoring firing an employee because their mom had cancer? And hey @UnderArmour you guys must be happy that you didn't sponsor these guys again, huh?

The DOTA 2 pro community has been outraged by the news of ninjaboogie's release from Team SMG, and the word is spreading to the esports world as a whole.

