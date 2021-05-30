PUBG Mobile: Team SMG crowned PEL Season 2 week 4 champions 

The fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded with Team SMG crowned as weekly champions. Apart from the weekly title, they have also been awarded 1 million Yuan ($154k) in prize money.

At the end of the fourth week, a 130 points performance put Team SMG atop the table, followed by Show Time with 115 points. Thanks to a win in the last match, TJB grabbed third place with 107 points.

Fan-favorites Nova XQF and Four Angry Men finished in fifth and sixth place with 91 and 85 points, respectively.

Top 5 kill leaders From PEL week 4 finals

Nova Order was awarded the MVP title for the week as he secured 24 kills with an average survival time of 18 minutes and eight seconds. Four Angry Men Suk was the second top fragger with 19 kills, followed by DKG 86, TJB OnlyS, and SMG Beautiful with 18 frags each.

Order was the MVP of PEL Season 2 week 4

PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 4 overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by Show Time with six frags, followed by TJB with nine frags. Nova XQF eliminated six enemies from the lobby, with their fragger Order bagging all six kills to be awarded the MVP title.

LGD emerged victorious in the second match, played on Miramar with 12 kills. They were followed by DKG in second place with 10 frags, where DKG 86 bagged the MVP award with four frags.

ACT Gaming claimed the third match, played on the rain forest map of Sanhok, with nine eliminations. However, Four Angry Men topped the points table with 13 kills, where Haaki bagged the MVP title with six frags. Nova XQF secured six kills in the match.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by Four Angry Men with 12 kills. ACT grabbed the second spot with 10 frags. 4 AM Star player Suk was awarded the MVP title as he eliminated six enemies.

The fifth and final match of the week was won by TJB with 10 kills. They were followed by DKG with eight kills, while The Chosen and Tianba eliminated five enemies each.