"Double his viewers, yeah because it works": Asmongold reacts to Tectone's Twitch "black bar" clip

Zack "Asmongold" has reacted to his fellow Twitch streamer Tectone's viral black bar clip, where the male streamer used a black censor box while streaming in a not-so-subtle reference to the recent changes to the platform's new rules on s*xually suggestive content. The so-called "new meta" has become a hot topic of discussion in the community, with many criticizing the Amazon-owned company for not doing enough to curb certain kinds of adult content on the website.

Since Twitch changed its mature content policy earlier this month, many have called them out for the new changes. After the "topless meta" caused a lot of backlash, the new censor bar meta has also drawn sharp criticism. OTK member Tectone decided to try it out and push the limits of the new TOS, going viral in the process.

Asmongold has since reacted to the video, talking about how the incident had a massive impact on his fellow streamer's view count and claiming it was obvious that people were on Twitch to look at that sort of content. After watching the viral clip, Zack stated:

"'Man, most sane Tectone clip.' Yeah, this is just what's happening now. Obviously, people are trying to push the line, do what they need to do, right? 'That should double his viewers with that?' Yeah because it works! People like looking at that stuff."

"The system is f*cked, not the people": Tectone reveals why he did the viral censor bar meta stream on Twitch

Twitch's new policy created a lot of confusion for the community after it lifted a bunch of prior restrictions on mature content. While the artistic nudity policy has been rolled back, banning any kind of representation of private parts on the platform, the s*xually suggestive content policy has allowed a new "meta" to evolve where content creators have been using physical (or virtual) black censor bars to suggestively cover certain parts, implying nudity, without actually doing it.

Clips of female creators doing the same have gone viral, garnering a lot of backlash, and male streamer Tectone recently joined the trend, posting a picture of himself using the black bars on X and captioning it:

The stream garnered a lot of views, as noted by Asmonogld, with a clip from the broadcast garnering over 300K in a day. While many saw this as a protest against only certain streamers and content creators, such as women using the censor bars, Tectone has clarified the reason for doing the stream.

Recently, he posted an explanation of his actions on X, saying that it was a protest against the system and not the individual creators who have been using the meta:

"I want to make one thing perfectly clear, ME cranking my sh*t on stream wasn't to take a shot at egirls of or fansly creators. I think that sh*ts great more power to ya. My grand sacrifice was about twitch tos just being so f**king stupid. The systems f**ked, not the people taking advantage of it."

Here are a couple of fan reactions to the post.

While many have criticized Twitch for their changes, some streamers, such as Asmongold, did welcome the new rules at the time.