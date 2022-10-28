Doublelift to reportedly return to League of Legends proplay with LCS 2023

Doublelift, one of the greatest players in League of Legends LCS, might be looking to come out of retirement for the upcoming season, according to famous insider LEC Wooloo. This is massive news as Doublelift is one of the biggest names across the world within the professional scene of League of Legends.

However, the last time he actively participated in professional play was in 2020. After the LCS 2020 season, he retired and decided to become a full-time streamer.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo might make a return to pro play next year. According to sources, the former pro player has been talking with several LCS teams. Nothing has been settled for now. [Sources] Doubleliftmight make a return to pro play next year. According to sources, the former pro player has been talking with several LCS teams. Nothing has been settled for now. [Sources] Doublelift 🇺🇸 might make a return to pro play next year. According to sources, the former pro player has been talking with several LCS teams. Nothing has been settled for now. https://t.co/NyyOjnsdXi

He feels like there is still some fire in him and that he can compete at the highest level within the LCS. Before that happens, he will need to find a home, which will probably take some time.

Doublelift is already in contact with several LCS teams for a possible return to League of Legends Season 13

Doublelift is one of the best ADC players from the North American League of Legends scene. He is looking to return to proplay in the upcoming season. However, it seems like he has been planning this for quite some time, as Wooloo claims that Doublelift is already in touch with several LCS teams.

Unfortunately, the teams have not been mentioned by Wooloo. If it is Doublelift, he will probably be looking for some big team. There is no doubt that Doublelift is exceptionally cautious when it comes to his lane partners.

Alex @Gr8alexander @LEC_Wooloo Gotta be TL or EG. TSM and him are surely not a match and I can't imagine C9 dropping berserker. @LEC_Wooloo Gotta be TL or EG. TSM and him are surely not a match and I can't imagine C9 dropping berserker.

There have been stories where he only plays with supports he thinks are good enough to play alongside him. If that is the case, finding a good home will take some time.

However, there is one player whom Doublelift respects a lot and is currently missing an ADC partner in the lane. As is well-known at this point, Hans Sama left Team Liquid, meaning the ADC spot within that team is still empty.

If League of Legends fans recalls, Doublelift was part of Team Liquid between 2017 and 2020, and during that time, he even reached the finals of MSI 2019. Doublelift is a big admirer of CoreJJ, whom the former has played with in the past during the MSI 2019 run.

At that point Steve basically has to give the man a blank check 🤣 LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo might make a return to pro play next year. According to sources, the former pro player has been talking with several LCS teams. Nothing has been settled for now. [Sources] Doubleliftmight make a return to pro play next year. According to sources, the former pro player has been talking with several LCS teams. Nothing has been settled for now. [Sources] Doublelift 🇺🇸 might make a return to pro play next year. According to sources, the former pro player has been talking with several LCS teams. Nothing has been settled for now. https://t.co/NyyOjnsdXi It would be hilarious if TL signed @Doublelift1 and immediately won a Championship again after never winning since he left with a bunch of different stacked rosters.At that point Steve basically has to give the man a blank check 🤣 twitter.com/LEC_Wooloo/sta… It would be hilarious if TL signed @Doublelift1 and immediately won a Championship again after never winning since he left with a bunch of different stacked rosters.At that point Steve basically has to give the man a blank check 🤣 twitter.com/LEC_Wooloo/sta…

CoreJJ is still part of Team Liquid, and it would make sense if Doublelift joins that team for a long-awaited reunion. In any case, League of Legends fans will have to wait for confirmation as nothing has been finalized yet.

However, if this does go through, it will be one of the biggest returns for any proplayer within the game's esports scene.

