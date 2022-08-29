"Downsides of being a streamer" - Disguised Toast reacts to Ludwig getting swatted live on stream

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" recently shared his live reactions to fellow streamer Ludwig getting swatted live on stream. The latter was an unfortunate victim of a swatting incident, which occurred on August 29 when Los Angeles police barged into his home, forcing an end to his online chess tournament.

Although the original livestream was taken down, the clip of him being interrogated by the LA police officers has gone viral over the internet.

Disguised Toast was part of the chess tournament that was originally created by Ludwig. Looking at the shocking visuals, the 30-year-old Canadian streamer exclaimed:

"Yeah he'll just have to deal with the downsides of being a streamer."

Disguised Toasts recounts his experience of getting swatted

While Ludwig was in the process of being swatted, the group in the online competition decided to disperse. Disguised Toast shared his thoughts on the entire incident. He stated:

"Unfortunate. I won't talk about too much cause we try not to give this stuff too much attention."

He also added:

"The best thing is to always give minimal attention. Obviously, like, it's happening live so, like, we could talk about it a bit but I won't talk about it more than necessary."

(Timestamp: 40:56)

Disguised Toast also recounted his own experience of being swatted. 44 minutes into the video, he further added:

"I got swatted once, like four years ago. We just don't talk about it. Once four years ago, it was the same thing - police people saying, 'Hey, is something weird here?.'

Additionally, he went on to say that the the police don't follow the same procedure after things have been sorted out once:

Normally you just say, you just explain to them what you do... And next time they'll know not to force they're way in. They'll give you a call ahead of time. That's a really shi**y thing and I'm suprised there's no punishment."

Ludwig gave updates on his condition

After Ludwig's incident, he reappeared in front of the camera afterwards to reassure fans that things were fine. He added:

"If you missed the end of the last stream or not on twitter.com, then you might not know that the stream ended abruptly. As I went upstairs to refill my water in between a chess tournament I was running, I was met with the gun of a police officer, which was weird because my front door was not meant to be opened for police officers.”

The Mogul Money host also decided to send a message to the viewer who decided to make the faux call to the police. In a sardonic tone, he went on to make scathing comments towards the perpetrator and recommended that they do something "effective" with their time.

Fans react to the fiasco

Fans were alerted rightaway by the sight of officers sneaking into the streamer's room. Swatting has been an ongoing issue that many streamers have faced. Here are some of the reactions that were shared under the YouTube clip:

Fans react to Disguised Toast's response to Ludwig getting swatted (Image via YouTube/POG Highlights)

Ludwig is not the only streamer who has been swatted live on stream in recent times. YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has also been seen getting interrogated by police officers during a stream. Adin Ross, Phillip "ImperialHal" and trans Twitch streamer Keffals have also had to face such pranks in the past few months.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan