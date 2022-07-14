Dr DisRespect calls out Respawn to fix Apex Legends' “terrible” audio issue

As Apex Legends continues to grow in popularity, big-time streamer Hershel "Dr DisRespect" called out the game's developer, Respawn Entertainment, citing a "terrible" audio issue in the battle royale. The Two-Time even advised Respawn to sit with the design team, fix the issue as soon as possible, and rework every aspect of the audio glitches.

Despite being a titan in the battle royale genre, Apex Legends has had its fair share of technical complications in the past couple of months. Since its launch, the popular shooter title has faced heavy criticism from prominent competitive players as well as casual gamers regarding the game's technical state, and the Doc is no exception.

Dr DisRespect urges Respawn to rework on Apex Legends audio design during livestream

Timestamp: 17:05

During his recent livestream, Doc went on to comment on Apex Legends' audio design and how disappointed he is with it. The streamer, who has an impressive 4.1 million subscriber count on YouTube alone, jumped into Fall Guys and CoD Warzone streaming sessions with some of his close friends.

While praising Warzone for its recent improvements, he lamented the lack of comparable changes in Apex Legends' technical state, claiming that Respawn should pay utmost attention to audio glitches.

While outlining the major audio issues, the American streamer exclaimed:

"Then it [Warzone’s improvements] made me realize how terrible Apex’s audio is. I always thought Apex’s audio was great, it really isn’t. You miss so much audio it’s insane."

The Doc added:

"I think Respawn’s really gotta sit down with the design team and really define every single motion and movement from all the different characters, whether they’re in the air, they’re flying towards you, they’re flying away, they’re landing, you hear the ability going off."

Further continuing his trail of thoughts, he even pinpoints how important it is for Respawn to work on this particular issue as it ultimately hampers a player's gameplay experience. From every character movement to their special ability, Respawn needs to rework each aspect of the audio. He said:

"There’s so many times where I’m like, ‘Where is the audio?’ I didn’t have one issue playing Warzone, with audio. Apex, super noticeable, man. I had two guys flying above me, five feet right behind me, nothing. That’s the type of sh*t that really p*sses me off.”

This is not the first time Apex players have pointed out a technical error in the audio design of the battle royale title. A couple of weeks ago, popular Twitch streamer LuluLuvely echoed the same sentiments highlighting Apex's audio as well as other technical errors during her stream.

