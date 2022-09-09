Dr DisRespect surprises fans, reveals collaboration with NBA 2K23

With less than 24 hours remaining for the worldwide launch of NBA 2K23, Legendary streamer Hershel "Dr DisRespect" surprised his fans by revealing a collaboration with the basketball simulator title. NBA 2K23 will be launched worldwide on September 9 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

The title is going to hit the market with loads of new features and noteworthy gameplay changes. There will be plenty of content for players to unlock in the very first season through the Battle Pass system, with the "Two-Time" being one of its massive rewards.

Dr DisRespect collaboration with NBA 2K23 sees streamer added to game

Dr DisRespect teases collaboration with NBA 2K23 (Image via Dr DisRespect/Twitter)

The basketball gaming franchise has collaborated with popular online personalities in the past, adding high-profile celebrities to its roster. From NBA 2K community manager Ronnie “Ronnie2K” Singh to widely famous rapper Quavo, a lot of well-known faces were introduced via 2K’s MyTeam mode as playable characters.

Now, it seems like the "Two-Time" is all set to follow in their footsteps. So players shouldn't be surprised when they see the popular 6'8" personality with the iconic 1980s rock mullet and black sunglasses blocking shots. Notably, this isn't the first time Doc's legendary look has been added to a popular game to attract more players. For instance, titles like PUBG and Fortnite have seen skins inspired by him.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dr DisRespect confirmed the collaboration, eliciting a plethora of reactions from fans worldwide. Naturally, as soon as the announcement tweet was made public, his followers rushed to Twitter and Reddit to share their excitement. The popular personality's tweet has already managed to pull in over 5K likes and hundreds of comments in no time.

Suffice to say, with Doc being added to the list of rewards, fans are now even more excited for the latest installment in the NBA 2K series. Moreover, there are several different editions to choose from when it comes to the 2023 title, from the basic Standard Edition (the cheapest one) all the way up to the top-tier Championship Edition.

Dr DisRespect is currently one of the most formidable names in the realm of content creation, with over four million subscribers on YouTube. The sometimes-controversial streamer is also working on his very own vertical Battle Royal title at his gaming studio, Midnight Society.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh