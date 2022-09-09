"The doc fit goes crazy": Dr DisRespect fans react as streamer reveals collaboration with NBA 2K23

Dr DisRespect is perhaps the most famous streamer of the last decade with his unique wig and sunglasses. Now NBA 2K23 fans can also have that look as images shared on social media confirm that Dr DisRespect-inspired skins and accessories can be found in the upcoming game.

The Doc has a lot of ardent fans who were ecstatic to find their favorite streamer's patented look in the soon-to-be-released basketball game. The news is especially exciting as the streamer is known for being quite tall and has a reputation for being a two-time 'Blockbuster Video Game World Champion' after winning back-to-back NBA Jam tournaments in 1993 and 1994.

This won't be the first time that the streamer's recognizable look has been included in a game. Dr Disrespect's had skins appear in games such as Fortnite, PUBG and Rogue Company before. Fans quickly shared their excitement in their replies to the content creator, with one calling the "fit" crazy:

"See you in game tomorrow": Dr DisRespect teased NBA 2K23 appearance as iconic vest and sunglasses get added to the game

NBA 2K23 is available for preorders and will officially release Sept 9. A host of gameplay changes and new features have already been announced. Fans were also treated to some of the gameplay via the first-look trailer released on July 29. By including Doc's skins in the game, fans of the streamer are even more hyped for the latest installment in the NBA 2K series.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Never the less, see you in game tomorrow… literally Hearing a lot of rumors about the Two-Time.Never the less, see you in game tomorrow… literally Hearing a lot of rumors about the Two-Time. Never the less, see you in game tomorrow… literally 👀 https://t.co/ytvbCM4QXz

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, aka the legendary "Dr DisRespect," is wildly popular for his fiery antics and grandiose personality on YouTube. With almost four million subs on the platform and 4.5 million followers on Twitch, the streamer is a huge name in the content creation world.

Couple that with his daunting 6'8" stature, and viewers have an excellent basketball model. In fact, the streamer did play the game in school to some success.

The Doc has maintained over the years that he is 6 foot 8 inches tall and many have doubted him in the past. During his interview on the popular H3 podcast, the host even made him do well on his claim that he could do a 37" jump. And Dr DisRespect did not disappoint.

Fan reactions to his skin

Twitter was abuzz after the two-time teased his fans about a potential collaboration with NBA 2K23 by posting a suggestive tweet. Other social media handles have already gotten hold of the the specific skins which come as in-game rewards.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect is officially in NBA 2K23 Dr Disrespect is officially in NBA 2K23 👀 https://t.co/cB56q7otrj

Fans of the streamer were highly excited and expressed their appreciation of the initiative with many tweets:

Anthony @AboveWheels @DrDisrespect Doc in 2k? I might have to pick it up and dominate then. Yayaya @DrDisrespect Doc in 2k? I might have to pick it up and dominate then. Yayaya

mealz1104 @mealz1104 @DrDisrespect Doc in a Nba 2k game they know how legendary the two time is @DrDisrespect Doc in a Nba 2k game they know how legendary the two time is https://t.co/PaoRCh4GU2

CowboyAquatica @CowboyAquatica @DrDisrespect That the two time is the greatest of all time thats all im hearing, that the two time wants to be a back to back world champion for the two time two times. @DrDisrespect That the two time is the greatest of all time thats all im hearing, that the two time wants to be a back to back world champion for the two time two times.

dmsmiths @Dmsmiths @DrDisrespect Damnit, Doc! You just made that game into a must buy! @DrDisrespect Damnit, Doc! You just made that game into a must buy!

Fans can don the iconic 1980s rock mullet and sunglasses in the style of the two-time as season pass rewards release in NBA 2K23 on September 9.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul