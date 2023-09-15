"Dream is what brought us together" - Couple's proposal at Minecraft star's concert goes viral on the internet

Minecraft star Clay "Dream's" music career is in full swing, with his first-ever concert being hosted at the House of Blues on September 15, 2023. Several moments from the special event have gotten a lot of attention on social media. However, it was a couple's proposal during the concert that went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

User @theseuss_ship posted a 27-second clip of the proposal earlier today. The community member expressed their joy at the occasion, stating that Dream was the one who brought the couple together.

They wrote:

"Here's the video of the proposal at the droncert from my POV (point of view)! I'm so happy because Dream is what brought us together and he continues to do that. Thank you."

"Y'all are so cute" - Netizens pour love as couple's proposal at Dream's concert takes over social media

Expand Tweet

Dream began his music career in June 2023, when he officially released his first song - a tribute to YouTube legend Alex "Technoblade." Calling the track Until I End Up Dead, the Florida native provided details about the project, writing:

"I wrote this song about reflecting on life and appreciating the things that really matter. like your friends, family, and loved ones, because you never know when they’ll be gone, or when you will be."

The following month, on July 27, 2023, he announced the launch of his first EP (extended play), To Whoever Wants to Hear, featuring seven soundtracks. He also addressed his fanbase with a wholesome message, stating:

"To whoever wants to hear. Slow down. Enjoy your life. You only experience this kind of love and happiness once. Don't point the spotlight at the fear and sadness. Point one at the moments that make you feel like you're at the top of Everest. Point one at the people that make you feel invincible."

Expand Tweet

Just two months later, the 24-year-old performed at the House of Blues. As mentioned earlier, a couple's proposal at the event wowed the internet, with X user @ keigostorm commenting:

"I’m literally crying in the car y'all are so cute."

Netizens commenting on the couple's proposal at the Minecraft streamer's concert 1/3 (Image via X)

Several netizens congratulated the couple:

Netizens commenting on the couple's proposal at the Minecraft streamer's concert 2/3 (Image via X)

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

Netizens commenting on the couple's proposal at the Minecraft streamer's concert 3/3 (Image via X)

Dream has cemented himself as one of the most renowned internet personalities. He was honored at this year's Streamy Awards, where he was named Gamer of the Year 2023.